Texas inmate indicted in string of New Bedford sexual assaults from 2013

A man serving a prison sentence in Texas has been indicted on charges related to a string of sexual assaults in New Bedford in 2013.

Orlando Robles, 47, faces three counts of rape, two counts of assault with intent to rape, one count of kidnapping, one count of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, two counts of assault and battery and one count of use of a motor vehicle during a felony, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III announced Wednesday.

“I’m very pleased to announce this defendant was indicted by the Grand Jury for a series of sexual assaults that put the community at fear due to the violent and random nature of the attacks,” Quinn said. “This investigation once again highlights the efforts of our Cold Case Unit, working cooperatively with New Bedford Detective Stephen Taylor, to solve these very serious crimes. Our Cold Case Unit will continue to review and investigate homicides and violent sexual assaults that remain unsolved by utilizing all investigative means, including advanced DNA technology.”

The charges stem from the assaults of four women in June and July of 2013.

The district attorney’s office said police interviewed Robles after the last assault, based on descriptions from the women and similarities between his truck and one seen on nearby surveillance video. He was released, and abruptly left a home he was renting in Dartmouth, authorities said.

Four similar assaults were reported later that year in Corpus Christi, TX, an area where Robles told New Bedford police he lived, the district attorney said. Robles was later convicted of one of those assaults, as well as an indecent exposure, and is currently serving a 20-year sentence in Texas.

He is eligible for parole in Texas in 2023.

On March 30, a grand jury in Bristol County indicted Robles in all four assaults from 2013. The district attorney said he will seek a warrant against him requiring him to answer for the charges in Massachusetts prior to the completion of his sentence in Texas.

