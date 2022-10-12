Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) insiders who sold US$8.8m worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$140b

Insiders at Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) sold US$8.8m worth of stock at an average price of US$176 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. After the stock price dropped 7.1% last week, the company's market value declined by US$11b, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Texas Instruments

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman, Richard Templeton, for US$5.9m worth of shares, at about US$178 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$153. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Insiders in Texas Instruments didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Texas Instruments Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Texas Instruments. In total, Senior Vice President of Sales & Applications Mark Roberts sold US$364k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of Texas Instruments

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Texas Instruments insiders own about US$154m worth of shares (which is 0.1% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Texas Instruments Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Texas Instruments stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Texas Instruments is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Texas Instruments (2 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

