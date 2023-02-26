With Texas Instruments Incorporated's (NASDAQ:TXN)) price down 3.5% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$2.3m worth of shares earlier this year.

Over the past year, insiders sold US$2.3m worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) stock at an average price of US$174 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. After the stock price dropped 3.5% last week, the company's market value declined by US$5.6b, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Texas Instruments

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior Vice President of Analog Signal Chain, Hagop Kozanian, sold US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$170 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$169. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Texas Instruments insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Texas Instruments Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Texas Instruments. Specifically, insiders ditched US$386k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Texas Instruments Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Texas Instruments insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$188m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Texas Instruments Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Texas Instruments shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Texas Instruments makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Texas Instruments. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Texas Instruments (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

