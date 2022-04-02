Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Texas Instruments' (NASDAQ:TXN) look very promising so lets take a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Texas Instruments:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.41 = US$9.0b ÷ (US$25b - US$2.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Texas Instruments has an ROCE of 41%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Semiconductor industry average of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Texas Instruments compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Texas Instruments here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Texas Instruments is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 41%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 56% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

What We Can Learn From Texas Instruments' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Texas Instruments is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 158% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Texas Instruments that you might find interesting.

