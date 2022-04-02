Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Texas Instruments' (NASDAQ:TXN) look very promising so lets take a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Texas Instruments:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.41 = US$9.0b ÷ (US$25b - US$2.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Texas Instruments has an ROCE of 41%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Semiconductor industry average of 15%.

See our latest analysis for Texas Instruments

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Texas Instruments compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Texas Instruments here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Texas Instruments is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 41%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 56% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

What We Can Learn From Texas Instruments' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Texas Instruments is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 158% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Texas Instruments that you might find interesting.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Here's What's Concerning About NEXT's (LON:NXT) Returns On Capital

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • Want an outing? Augusta sights offer mix of history, art, nature

    Here are some sights in the Augusta area that are worth your attention.

  • Amazon Has Extended the Sale on Its New Line of Omni 4K Smart TVs – Now Starting at $320

    Save even more on an already affordable smart TV, which has been tested and approved by SPY’s tech editor.

  • Opposition vows end to Orban's autocratic rule in Hungary

    A diverse coalition of opposition parties made their final appeal to Hungarian voters on Saturday ahead of the country's fiercely fought election that will decide whether nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban continues his autocratic rule for a fourth consecutive term. The movement's leader, Peter Marki-Zay, said this national election was about bringing an end to “the most corrupt government in our 1,000-year history,” and ushering in a new era of inclusive democracy in the Central European and European Union nation. A small-town mayor and self-proclaimed conservative Christian, Marki-Zay, 49, became the figurehead of the six-party coalition after he was selected by an opposition primary in October to challenge Orban for the post of prime minister.

  • Raymond James: Buy These 2 Big Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Yield

    Measuring and gauging the stock market's value is key to an investor’s strategy. Right now, it’s clear that the market is in the midst of a shift, that last year’s sustained run of gains has ended, that this year, which started with sharp losses and increased volatility, will be something different. Covering the market for investment firm Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt writes: “We are seeing a substantial rally in growth broadly in the last two weeks, and it is still unclear if this is

  • 3 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett has said that he will never split Berkshire Hathaway stock. With the company's Class A shares recently hitting a record high and trading at roughly $527,400 each, that might come as something of a surprise. On the other hand, it's undeniable that prominent companies have seen significant stock-price gains after announcing and completing stock splits in recent years.

  • Down 65%, This Small-Cap Stock Could Be a Home Run for Patient Investors

    This is one of the most widely used platforms in the U.S., but its stock has yet to find much traction.

  • Massive S&P options trade may have roiled U.S. stocks on Thursday

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Traders are pointing to a massive quarterly options trade on Thursday they said was from a JPMorgan fund as one reason why the stock market took a nosedive late in the day, as options flows linked to the trade exacerbated market weakness. The S&P 500 Index fell 1.2% in the last hour of trading on Thursday, marking the largest hourly drop for the index in more than three weeks. It finished the day down 1.56%, with some attributing part of the weakness to the large options trade that went down earlier in the day.

  • This Recent Stock Split Has Already Delivered a 42% Return for Investors

    Many investors are excitedly talking about the looming potential stock split of a certain high-profile electric vehicle maker. Perhaps a high-profile stock split of just a few years ago can give us some clues about the big upcoming one. The recent-vintage split I'm talking about is Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • Cathie Wood Suffers a Major Blow

    An important U.S. regulator raises concerns about 'fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices.'

  • So, your stock portfolio is down 5% this year? Congratulations, you’re an investing genius

    It was the worst quarter for stocks since Q1 2020.

  • Bitcoin nears full supply with 19 million coin milestone

    Bitcoin hit a milestone today that gets the world ever closer to the moment when the final new bitcoin will enter the world — the supply of coins broke 19 million.Why it matters: Bitcoin was created to be money with a fixed supply that no one can change. It launched amidst The Great Recession, when governments were issuing lots of new money to help ease the economic pain.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Future avid bitcoiners believed that this would onl

  • The IRS May Audit You if You Fall Into 1 of These 7 Categories

    As if filing taxes weren't enough of a headache, there's the constant worry about being chosen for a tax audit. And they don't always mean you'll owe more; some audits actually lead to a larger return, rather than a smaller one.

  • Should You Buy Tesla Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of the most highly publicized and widely followed companies on Wall Street. There's no arguing, however, that Tesla has changed the way the public at large views electric vehicles (EVs), becoming the industry leader in the process. Investors considering buying Tesla stock or adding to an existing position are faced with an interesting conundrum: Should they buy shares now, or wait until after the stock split?

  • 2 Top Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in 2022 and Holding Forever

    When you let the magic of compound interest do its thing and own a slice of a quality business for many decades, you can easily see a return of 10 or even 100 times your initial investment. Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) owns a collection of software products that serve the engineering, architecture, and construction industries. Its most important program is Revit, which is 3D design software for architects that follows building information modeling (BIM) regulations.

  • Rivian Stock Alert: Tesla Rival Asks for Patience

    The first quarter was brutal for Rivian . The stock took a beating on Wall Street after the company failed to deliver on its vehicle delivery promises. This confusion demonstrated by Rivian had prompted Elon Musk, the CEO of the great rival Tesla , to react.

  • I’ve always pounded the table on revolutionary companies. Now I’ve found myself buying Intel’s stock

    Intel is a company that is probably about to take market share for the first time in at least half a decade in the world’s most important technology industry: computer chips. The semiconductor industry is facing a potential decade-long supply-constraint problem that this company can fix, giving it a potential trillion-dollar side business along with maybe another one or two.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Stuart Zimmer’s Zimmer Partners

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Stuart Zimmer’s Zimmer Partners. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zimmer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, as well as the first five stocks on our list, go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Stuart Zimmer’s […]

  • 10 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued dividend stocks to buy in 2022. You can see some more undervalued dividend stocks by clicking 5 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022. According to a survey conducted by Bloomberg Markets, 35% of the investors in a sample of 900 consider value stocks as the most effective […]

  • China Chipmaker’s Buyer Missed $9 Billion Payment Deadline

    (Bloomberg) -- The winner of a bidding process for Tsinghua Unigroup Co. has missed its March 31 deadline to complete a 60 billion yuan ($9.4 billion) takeover payment, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiRussia Says Ukraine Cho