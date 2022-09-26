Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) shareholders have earned a 15% CAGR over the last five years

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. For example, long term Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shareholders have enjoyed a 80% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 40% (not including dividends).

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Texas Instruments achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 18% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 12% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Texas Instruments' TSR for the last 5 years was 105%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Texas Instruments returned a loss of 17% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 22%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 15% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Texas Instruments has 3 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

