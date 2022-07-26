Texas Instruments’ Rosy Forecast Counters Fears of Slowdown

(Bloomberg) -- Texas Instruments Inc., the maker of chips used in everything from washing machines to satellites, gave a bullish forecast for the current period, countering concern that a slowing economy is hurting demand for electronics.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Third-quarter revenue will be $4.9 billion to $5.3 billion, Texas Instruments said in a statement Tuesday. That compares with the $4.94 billion average estimate from analysts. Profit will be as much as $2.51 a share, the company said, ahead of projections.

That helped lift the shares 2.6% in extended trading Tuesday and gave a boost to other chipmakers, such as Qualcomm Inc.

The outlook offered a ray of optimism for chip investors, who have grown more bearish about the industry this year. The Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index has fallen 30% in 2022, worse than the performance of major indexes, hurt by concerns that a multiyear boom in demand is weakening. Already, Texas Instruments was down less than its peers this year, sliding 15% through Tuesday’s close.

Texas Instruments has the biggest customer and product lists in the chip industry, making its reports an indicator of demand across the economy. The Dallas-based company had previously cut back its projections, citing Covid-related lockdowns in China that hampered its customers. Now that factories there are back in production, more orders are being filled.

On the downside, company saw weaker demand from makers of personal electronics in the second quarter and expects that trend to weigh on its performance in the current period. Executives on a conference call with analysts declined to characterize demand in other markets.

Story continues

Automotive revenue jumped in the second quarter. More broadly, the company saw a resurgence in orders at the end of the three-month period, when owners of factories located in China were able to start taking deliveries again following lockdowns.

Second-quarter net income rose to $2.45 a share from $2.05 a share a year earlier, beating estimates. Revenue rose 14% to $5.2 billion. Texas Instruments had posted double-digit percentage increases for six straight quarters coming in to Tuesday’s results.

One of the pioneers of the chip industry, Texas Instruments is the largest maker of analog and embedded processing chips, which are part of products as varied as factory equipment and space hardware.

Texas Instruments’ management generally declines to give predictions about future demand for electronics, maintaining instead that the company can still sell the inventory it produces at some point in the future. Its products, unlike digital chips such as microprocessors, take years to become obsolete, meaning that rising stockpiles aren’t the danger sign they are in other parts of the chip business. The company still doesn’t have enough inventory, executives said Tuesday.

Texas Instruments manufactures about 80% of its chips in its own factories, and the company is investing to expand that footprint. That’s caused some analysts to express concern that the chipmaker will have less cash available for share repurchases and dividends -- benefits that made its stock a long-term investor favorite.

Texas Instruments said it wants even more in-house production to avoid the woes of other chipmakers, which are reliant on outsourced manufacturing and have struggled with shortages during the pandemic.

(Updates with executive comments starting in sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.