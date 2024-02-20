Texas isn't the top dog on Forbes' list of states with the most spoiled dogs. See who is

Does your dog sleep in your bed? Is it the third wheel on a date or maybe your dog eats at the dining table?

If the answer is yes to any of these questions, then your dog is spoiled. And according to Forbes Advisor, you're not alone.

And with National Love Your Pet Day just around the corner, those dog-loving Texans can show their appreciation.

Texas loves their dogs

Texas ranks eighth in the country with the most spoiled pets on Forbes' nationwide analysis. With a 70.8 score out of 100, Texas landed in the top 10 of the survey.

According to the report, Texas also ranked sixth with owners who would likely push their pets in a stroller (33%) and ordered special treats at restaurants for their dogs (52%).

Regular dog food is not good enough for pet owners in the Lone Star State. 58% of Texas dog owners claim to regularly prepare home-cooked meals or treats, making it the sixth highest amount, according to the survey.

When is National Love Your Pet Day?

According to National Today, the unofficial holiday is a nod to the history of the coexistence of humans and animals living with each other. National Love Your Pet Day is celebrated on Feb. 20.

Keeping pets was a social status that dates back as far as the 1600s by European monarchs. National Today also mentions that in modern-day Spain, pet bird markets were popular among all classes in southern cities, such as Seville, well into the 1960s.

Top 10 states with the most spoiled dogs

Florida — 98.69 out of 100 Alaska — 98.69 out of 100 Washington — 91.82 out of 100 Colorado — 82.04 out of 100 California — 77.96 out of 100 New Jersey — 77.52 out of 100 Illinois — 77.23 out of 100 Texas — 70.8 out of 100 Delaware — 69.93 out of 100 Virginia — 69.34 out of 100

Other stats on Texas dog owners

Dog owners in the Lone Star State are seventh most likely to throw birthday parties for their dogs and ninth most likely to buy outfits and accessories.

Texas is home to the fourth-highest percentage of dog owners who put perfume or cologne on their dogs.

More information can be found on Forbes Advisor.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas isn't the top dog on Forbes list for dog lovers. See who is.