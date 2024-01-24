Texas’ job growth hits historic levels, but El Paso lags behind

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas labor market reached historic highs in 2023, according to the Texas Workforce Commission, breaking records in job growth, but El Paso is lagging behind.

Texas’ employment gain continues to outpace the nation by a full percentage point, with 2.7 percent annual growth in the past year.

During the El Paso County Commissioners Court Meeting on Monday, Jan. 22, Commissioner Sergio Coronado, Precinct 4, said El Paso ranked 24 out of 25 Texas metropolitan areas. Coronado said action needs to be taken if the Borderland wants to keep and attract young professionals.

“Our kids are moving out to seek better jobs; we’re losing a lot of the professionals we need to really step up,” Coronado said.

KTSM 9 News spoke to students at the University of Texas at El Paso who shared they would also like to see more job opportunities in El Paso.

Diego Orrantia said: “I do plan on leaving, maybe to Dallas or Austin. It’s a bigger city, both of them, and they both have a lot more opportunities than here in El Paso.”

Majoring in mechanical engineering, Orrantia said his options after graduation are very limited.

Creative writing major Da’Jon Lares has the same outlook, saying El Paso just does not offer the job opportunities he’s hoping to pursue.

“I really want to go into more creative stuff, books, fiction and all that and there’s not a lot of opportunities here for that,” Lares said.

Coronado said: “The great thing that the City and County have been doing in respect to economic development is trying to get companies to move in.”

This is an effort that young professionals have also been paying attention to.

Leonel Adame said he thinks there are plenty of opportunities in his field of electrical engineering, “We have the El Paso Electric Company, General Electric, other industries brought by the maquilas here in the Borderland,” Adame said.

Public health major Moraima Avila agreed that there are plenty of career options to explore.

With a minor in education, she plans on staying in El Paso.

“I’m from here. I love El Paso, all my family is here so I’m definitely staying in El Paso,” Avila said.

