Texas judge grants pregnant woman's request for abortion: What happened and what's next

The facility that houses the Travis County District Court in Austin, Texas. (Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images)

A Texas judge granted an emergency order on Thursday to allow a pregnant woman whose fetus has a fatal diagnosis to get an abortion in the state.

Kate Cox, a 31-year-old mother from the Dallas area who is 20 weeks pregnant, filed a lawsuit last week against the Texas attorney general's office and the state's medical board over its abortion ban, which was enacted after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court last year.

It is believed to be the first case of its kind to be brought since before that landmark abortion decision was issued in 1973.

What happened?

According to the lawsuit, Cox’s doctors recently told her that her fetus has developed trisomy 18, a rare chromosomal disorder likely to cause stillbirth or the death of the baby shortly after it’s born.

If the baby's heartbeat were to stop, Cox’s doctors have warned, inducing labor would carry a risk of a uterine rupture because of her prior cesarean sections, and having another C-section would endanger her ability to carry another child.

“I do not want to continue the pain and suffering that has plagued this pregnancy or continue to put my body or my mental health through the risks of continuing this pregnancy,” Cox wrote in an editorial published by the Dallas Morning News. “I do not want my baby to arrive in this world only to watch her suffer.”

Texas District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble granted Cox a temporary restraining order allowing her to have an abortion under narrow exceptions to the state’s ban.

“The idea that Ms. Cox wants so desperately to be a parent and this law may have her lose that ability is shocking and would be a genuine miscarriage of justice,” Gamble said at a brief hearing Thursday morning.

What’s next?

Abortion rights demonstrators attend a rally at the state Capitol in Austin, Texas, May 14, 2022. (Eric Gay/AP) (AP)

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an appeal Friday asking the state's Supreme Court to block the ruling.

Lawyers for Cox asked the court to reject the appeal. Lawyers for the attorney general's office had argued that Cox does not meet the criteria for a medical exception because her life is not in imminent danger.

“There are no facts pled which demonstrate that Ms. Cox is at any more of a risk, let alone life-threatening, than the countless women who give birth every day with similar medical histories,” the state wrote in court filings ahead of Thursday's hearing.

Texas law allows for abortions after six weeks if a woman experiences a “medical emergency,” which is defined in the law as “a life-threatening physical condition aggravated by, caused by, or arising from a pregnancy that, as certified by a physician, places the woman in danger of death or a serious risk of substantial impairment of a major bodily function unless an abortion is performed.”

It was unclear how quickly Cox will receive an abortion, but the order granted Thursday allows Cox’s doctor to perform one without fear of prosecution.

Which states have abortion bans?

Demonstrators gather near the state Capitol in Austin, Texas, on June 24, 2022, following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. (Eric Gay/AP) (AP)

After Roe v. Wade was overturned last year, Texas was among 14 states that moved to ban abortion at nearly all stages of pregnancy.

The other states with near-total bans on abortion are:

Idaho

North Dakota

South Dakota

Wisconsin

Missouri

Kentucky

West Virginia

Oklahoma

Arkansas

Tennessee

Alabama

Mississippi

Louisiana

More than 40 women have received abortions in Texas since the ban took effect last year, according to state health figures cited by the Associated Press. There were more than 16,000 abortions performed in the state in the five months before the ban.

What does the ruling mean for other cases like it?

Attorney Molly Duane, who is representing a group of 22 women who were denied access to abortion, speaks at a press conference outside the Texas Supreme Court in Austin on Nov. 28. (Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images)

The ruling in Cox’s case comes as the Texas Supreme Court is weighing a lawsuit brought by more than 20 women who say their lives were put in danger due to the state’s abortion ban.

According to their lawsuit, the women were denied abortions by doctors who were reluctant to perform the procedures because vague “non-medical terminology” in the state law could leave them open to civil or criminal prosecution.

Dr. Damla Karsan, Cox's gynecologist, is also a plaintiff in that case.

Late Thursday, Paxton sent a letter to the hospital where Karsan works saying that the emergency order issued by Judge Gamble “will not insulate hospitals, doctors, or anyone else, from civil and criminal liability for violating Texas’ abortion laws.”

In the letter, Paxton warned that the hospital may be liable for "negligently credentialing" Karsan if she is permitted to "perform an unlawful abortion."