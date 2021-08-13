Texas judge allows Harris County to temporarily defy Gov. Abbott's mask ban

A Texas district judge granted Harris County’s request for a temporary order that prevents the enforcement of Gov. Greg Abbott's recent executive order banning face masks mandates in public schools, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Why it matters: The order allows the county to temporarily enforce mask mandates for students and school faculty as COVID cases continue to tick up throughout Houston.

The big picture: Abbott threatened to take school districts, public universities and and local governments to court if they defied his mask ban.

A judge granted two school districts in Dallas and Bexar counties the temporary power to require masks despite Abbott's order.

