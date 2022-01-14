Texas judge finds no probable cause in case of mom who had COVID-positive son in trunk

A Texas judge did not find probable cause for a Houston woman who was charged with endangering her COVID-19-positive son after she transported him in the trunk of her vehicle.

Sarah Beam, an English teacher at Cypress Falls High School, allegedly had her son in the trunk to avoid contracting the disease as the two drove to a testing facility, FOX 26 of Houston reported.

After the boy initially tested positive, Beam, 42, reportedly placed him in the trunk and took him to a second COVID-testing facility in the city.

MURDERED HOUSTON COUPLE IDENTIFIED 40 YEARS LATER, BUT THEIR BABY IS STILL MISSING

At the drive-thru testing site, a witness alerted law enforcement after she saw the boy, unharmed, in the trunk. Beam also admitted to placing her son in the trunk to "prevent her from getting exposed to possible COVID," FOX 26 reported.

Police ultimately arrested Beam and charged her with child endangerment, though she bonded out of jail.

On Thursday, she appeared in court, where the judge revealed he did not find probable cause for the arrest. It is unclear if the charge against Beam will be dropped or if further legal action will be taken.

Beam was placed on administrative leave by the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District as they await the results of the charge, FOX 26 reported.

A nurse conducts a coronavirus test at a drive-thru site in El Paso, Texas, July 21, 2020. (Getty Images)

"We will review all the evidence gathered by police and make a determination on how to proceed, including the possibility of presenting this case to a grand jury, so that representatives of the people of Harris County can decide whether a criminal charge is appropriate," Harris County District Attorney's Office spokesperson Dane Schiller said in a statement to the outlet. "We absolutely respect the judge’s ruling and we will continue with our work."