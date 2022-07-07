Texas juvenile prisons suspend intakes, isolate kids up to 22 hours due to staff shortages

Texas’ state-operated juvenile detention centers are suspending new intakes and locking children in their rooms for up to 22 hours a day because of a shortage of staff.

A letter written by Shandra Carter, interim executive director of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department, said ongoing staffing issues have caused officials to cut programs and could lead to “an inability to even provide basic supervision for youth locked in their rooms.”

Carter said all five state-secured facilities, including one located in Gainesville, were implementing variations of their emergency plans, including reviewing youth who are about to age out of the centers for potential release to the community and ending intervention programs for violent youth.

The department is struggling to retain staff, with a 71% turnover rate in 2021, Carter told state lawmakers in May.

Carter said employee shortages limit juveniles’ access to services and force the agency to lock down dorms, contributing to self-harm and disruptive behavior.

Employees have a limited capacity to effectively rehabilitate youth, she said.

The staffing crisis also impacts local juvenile departments, as they continue to supervise committed youth stuck in a prolonged intake backlog for the state centers.

At least 130 youth are currently in local facilities awaiting transfer to state lockups.

In October, the U.S. Justice Department announced a civil rights investigation into allegations of physical and sexual abuse at the juvenile lockups.