Texas lawmakers open House floor debate on Republican-backed voting limits

Election official points towards mail in ballot while scanning votes for the U.S. presidential election in Marfa, Texas
Joseph Ax and Steve Gorman
·3 min read

By Joseph Ax and Steve Gorman

(Reuters) - The Texas House of Representatives opened floor debate on Thursday on a Republican-backed bill barring election officials from sending voters unsolicited mail-in ballot applications and giving partisan poll watchers more access to voting sites.

Following enactment of sweeping new voting restrictions in Georgia and Florida in recent weeks, the lower house of the Texas legislature was expected to give preliminary approval to the bill Thursday night, with final action expected on Friday.

If adopted, Republican lawmakers will most likely seek to reconcile the House bill with companion Senate-passed legislation that imposes limits on the early casting of election ballots, and abolishes drive-through voting and round-the-clock voting, among other provisions.

Both houses of the Texas legislature are controlled by Republicans, and Republican Governor Greg Abbott has expressed support for the effort.

Sponsors of the bills assert they are intended to prevent voter fraud while bolstering election integrity and public confidence in balloting.

"This bill is about protecting voters, making sure the voter rules are clean," Republican Representative Briscoe Cain said during House floor debate.

Democrats and civil liberties advocates counter there is no evidence of widespread ballot tampering and argue the legislation would disproportionately burden or discourage voters of color, as well as the elderly and disabled.

"I'm not sure what kind of problem we're trying to solve today," Democratic Representative Jessica Gonzalez said.

Critics of the bill also say that granting partisan poll-watchers greater access to election sites is meant to intimidate Blacks and Hispanics, who tend to vote more heavily in favor of Democratic candidates than Republicans.

The bill's opponents, branding the bill as tantamount to racially motivated "Jim Crow" voter suppression efforts, have pressured major corporations doing business in Texas to lobby against the measure or face the possibility of consumer boycotts.

On Tuesday, dozens of companies - including American Airlines Group Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co and Microsoft Corp - urged legislators to reject any law restricting access to ballots.

Voting by mail, and early voting in general, surged during the 2020 elections as voters sought to avoid lines in polling places in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican legislators in numerous states have since pushed new voting limits in the wake of former President Donald Trump's false claims that his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in November was the result of massive voter fraud.

Earlier on Thursday, Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, signed a new law making it more difficult for voters to cast ballots by mail or to use ballot drop boxes.

In March, Georgia adopted a Republican-backed law that included sweeping new restrictions, sparking backlash from major U.S. corporations and prompting Major League Baseball to move its All-Star Game from Atlanta in protest.

More than three months after Biden was sworn in, Trump has continued to assert that the election was stolen. Courts have rejected those claims in more than 60 lawsuits challenging the results.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax in New York and Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Brad Brooks in Lubbock, Texas. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • Donald Trump’s election fraud ‘big lie’ winning over GOP but could cost midterms, pollster Frank Luntz warns

    Republican insider predicts ex-president will win party nomination ahead of candidates like Tucker Carlson but lose in 2024

  • Study: Residents left big metros during pandemic for family

    Cece Linder was living in a 770-square-foot apartment outside Washington, D.C., last spring when the area went into lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic. In May 2020, after a few months of both living and working in the small space, Linder decided to leave the capital area and move into the 2,000-square-foot (186-square-meter) beachside home she jointly owns with her parents in Cocoa Beach, Florida. “If I’m teleworking anyway, why not move to this other place that is more visually attractive, it’s beachside, and someone can occasionally cook for me?" Linder said.

  • Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms won't run for re-election

    She gained national attention after she was reported to be on a shortlist to be President Joe Biden's running mate in the 2020 election.

  • Rare fish set for return to River Severn breeding grounds

    One of the UK's rarest fish is set to benefit from a conservation project to unlock the River Severn.

  • In Louisiana, Biden makes infrastructure pitch local

    "We have failed to properly invest in infrastructure for half a century," Biden said as he made the case for his American Jobs Plan.

  • US will ‘respond’ to ‘reckless or aggressive’ actions by Russia, vows Antony Blinken

    America’s top diplomat warns Moscow ahead of Ukraine visit

  • Florida Governor Signs Bill Restricting Voting Rights

    Republican Ron DeSantis signed into law legislation that significantly restricts voter access to mail-in ballots and drop boxes.

  • Michael B. Jordan Calls His Star Wars: The Force Awakens Audition 'My Worst One to Date'

    The Creed actor looks back on his audition for J.J. Abram's trilogy-starter

  • Liz Cheney, Donald Trump feud gets mixed reviews in Wyoming

    As Republicans in Washington turn up the heat on Rep. Liz Cheney, the defiant third-term congresswoman faces mixed reviews at home. Gov. Mark Gordon deflected Thursday when asked if Cheney deserves removal as House GOP conference chairwoman for countering Trump’s repeated lies that voter fraud cost him the election.

  • The culture war over masks reaches summer camps

    Children attending camp this summer should keep their face masks on in most situations, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during a Wednesday briefing of the White House coronavirus response team.

  • Runcie could get more than $700,000 from Broward Schools in severance deal, lawyer says

    Negotiations over embattled Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie’s separation agreement stalled Wednesday over a provision in his contract that could add another $400,000 to his payout when he leaves office, which could bring his total severance to more than $700,000.

  • Should menthol cigarettes be banned?

    The Food and Drug Administration announced plans to ban the flavor, which is especially popular among Black smokers, but critics say the decision will do little to reduce smoking-related illnesses.

  • Tucker Carlson Blames Biden for His Dangerous Anti-Vax Fearmongering

    Fox NewsIn what has become a commonplace occurrence these days, Fox News host Tucker Carlson addressed a controversy purely of his own making on Thursday night, this time regarding his dangerous and sloppy suggestion that dozens of Americans a day are dying from the coronavirus vaccines.How did he explain away the highly misleading and disingenuous speculation? Well, by blaming it all on President Joe Biden, of course.Carlson, who has increasingly sought to cast doubt on the efficacy and safety of the highly effective vaccines, took his vaccine skepticism to new heights on Wednesday night when he cited a faulty open-sourced database dubbed a “a breeding ground for misinformation” to suggest that thousands of Americans have died from the shots.“Between late December of 2020 and last month, a total of 3,362 people apparently died after getting the COVID vaccine in the United States,” Carlson exclaimed, citing the Center for Disease Control’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. “That is an average of roughly 30 people every day. So, what does that add up to? By the way, that reporting period ended on April 23, and we don’t have numbers past that.”While acknowledging that there’s been criticism of the VAERS database’s numbers and insisting he believes “vaccines aren’t dangerous,” Carlson still spent 15 minutes speculating that the federally authorized COVID-19 vaccines are leading to an untold number of deaths.“The actual number is almost certainly higher than [30 people every day], perhaps vastly higher than that,” he said at one point.Of course, Carlson never once noted that the CDC itself had analyzed the reports of deaths submitted to VAERS—which is nothing more than open-access data—and offered the following conclusion: “A review of available clinical information, including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records has not established a causal link to COVID-19 vaccines.”Following a 24-hour period in which he was roundly criticized and fact-checked—including from his own Fox colleagues—Carlson issued his rebuttal. And he wanted his critics to know he was “just asking questions.” Oh, and it’s also Biden’s fault.“We looked up the numbers the Biden administration has gathered on vaccine safety. Then last night, we boldly read those numbers on television—the Biden numbers,” Carlson began with a mocking tone.“As we did that, we noted the administration’s reporting system for injuries—it’s called VAERS—has been credibly accused of being inaccurate,” he added. “We also noted that very same system has been used for a long time.”Once again insisting that “more deaths have been connected to the new COVID vaccines over the past four months than all previous vaccines combined” in recent years—again, something the CDC has thoroughly knocked down—Carlson claimed he was just seeking answers.“Very same system, very different results,” he said, adding: “How does this happen? So what is that explanation? We still don’t know. Instead of answering that simple and important question, the usual chorus of partisans started screaming and calling for censorship!”After mocking his critics for telling him the VAERS numbers are untrustworthy, he wanted to know why “hasn’t the Biden administration fixed its reporting system” and “what are the real numbers.”Carlson, meanwhile, ended the segment by flipping the indignation over his reckless speculation back onto his critics, insisting they are actually the ones who are doing harm to the public.“It’s fair to ask how much harm this medicine causes. No one has told us,” he declared. “Their position is, you don’t need to know the rate of injury! That doesn’t matter. Anyone who asks about harm is immoral. That’s what they’re arguing. If you ever find yourself arguing that, you will know for certain you have lost the thread. You are no longer arguing for public health. You’re doing something else entirely.”Carlson, of course, could just read the disclaimers when searching the database to realize that it’s not a typical government data source and the numbers don’t reflect direct causation.“Reports may include incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental and unverified information,” one disclaimer reads, while another warns: “The number of reports alone cannot be interpreted or used to reach conclusions about the existence, severity, frequency, or rates of problems associated with vaccines.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Pentagon chief says removal of all contractors from Afghanistan under way

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday the process of removing all contractors from Afghanistan working with the United States was under way as part of President Joe Biden's withdrawal of forces from the country. The remarks are the clearest indication yet that Biden's April order to withdraw all U.S. forces from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 extended to U.S.-funded contractors. Asked whether the Pentagon had issued orders to withdraw not just American troops but also contractors, Austin said: "We're going to responsibly retrograde all of our capabilities that we are responsible for and the contractors fall in that realm as well."

  • Granderson: What's the GOP today? A party obsessed with 'woke supremacy,' cancel culture and voter suppression

    Arizona's Republican leaders show how far the party will go to embrace Trump's lies and prevent people from voting in the future.

  • Texas freeze delivers billions in profits to gas and power sellers

    Natural gas suppliers, pipeline companies and banks that trade commodities have emerged as the biggest market winners from February's U.S. winter blast that roiled gas and power markets, according to more than two dozen interviews and quarterly earnings reports. The deep freeze caught Texas's utilities off-guard, killed more than 100 people and left 4.5 million without power. Demand for heat pushed wholesale power costs to 400 times the usual amount and propelled natural gas prices to record highs, forcing utilities and consumers to pay exorbitant bills.

  • Former Maldives president hurt in blast outside home - police

    Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed was injured in a blast outside his family home on Thursday, police said in a statement. "Following an explosion... Speaker of Parliament President Mohamed Nasheed has sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at ADK Hospital," the statement said. "Strongly condemn the attack on Speaker of Parliament, President Mohamed Nasheed this evening," the country's foreign minister Abdulla Shahid, a member of Nasheed's Maldivian Democratic Party, said in a tweet.

  • Bernie Sanders congratulates Biden for putting ‘people before profits’ by releasing Covid vaccine patents

    Senator pleased at US government for backing short term removal of patent on vaccines

  • ‘To hell with it’: Sean Hannity gives up on planet, says humanity should ‘have a big party’ instead of fighting climate crisis

    ‘I’m like, if it’s done in 12 years, oh, to hell with it,’ Mr Hannity said on his radio show. ‘Let’s just have a big party and you know, eat, drink, and barbecue and be merry’

  • Viral TikTok user permanently barred from Disney World for trespassing

    ‘We have a trespass warning for you from Disney. You’re no longer allowed on the property’