Texas lawmakers push for police reforms in response to Botham Jean shooting

Eleanor Dearman
3 min read
Allison Jean visited Austin for the second time on Monday. Her first trip was with her son Botham, who was in town for work. The second visit was in his memory, as she and Texas lawmakers pushed for a bill in response to Botham’s death at the hands of a former Dallas police officer.

Many wore masks emblazoned with “Bo’s Law” as Allison Jean stood among a group of supporters at the Texas Capitol.

“Initially in the aftermath of Botham’s death, I felt stronger than I feel,” Allison Jean said. “I’m tired. And I realize that there’s a lot to fight for. I’m happy that I’m not fighting alone. These initiatives are really important for us. They don’t bring Bo back, which is ultimately what we want, but they certainly can assist another person.”

In October 2019, Amber Guyger was found guilty of murder in the September 2018 fatal shooting at Botham Jean’s apartment. Guyger testified she went inside Jean’s apartment believing it was hers and thought Jean was an intruder. She was in uniform, having recently finished a shift for the Dallas Police Department.

The bill, scheduled for a public hearing on Thursday, would clarify a person’s right to use force if someone breaks into their home, vehicle, business or place of employment and requires officers’ body cameras to stay on for the entirety of an investigation, said bill author Carl Sherman, D-DeSoto. The legislation also eliminates “mistake of fact” as a legal defense, Sherman said.

“No one should have the right to break into your home or your car, kill you or your family, and claim they thought it was their car,” Sherman said.

The bill is numbered House Bill 929, representing Sept. 29, Jean’s birthday.

Other authors include Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth, and Rep. Chris Turner, D- Grand Prairie. Sherman stressed the bipartisan support, and said House Speaker Dade Phelan has assured him he’ll help get the bill to the floor for a vote. Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, has filed an identical proposal in the Senate.

“As it relates to the governor’s office and the lieutenant governor’s office, all that I’ve heard from them at this point is ... that their thoughts and prayers are with the families, and I hope and pray that their prayers are on the wings of faith with work to change policy to ensure that everyone is safe,” Sherman said.

Reflecting on her son’s death, Allison Jean said she thought the legal case would be a straight forward one.

“He had every right to be in the sanctuary of his home, watching football and eating ice cream,” Allison Jean said. “However, when I sat at the trial in 2019, I realized it was not as easy as I thought. And so, my family stands in full support of a law that will change the lives of everyone in Texas and written in the name of my son.”

She added, “Bo’s Law is not for Bo, but Bo’s Law is for every one of you.”

Several policing reform measures are making their way through the Legislature following protests against police brutality after George Floyd was killed in the custody of Minneapolis police. In addition to Bo’s Law, lawmakers are considering the George Floyd Act, which would ban chokeholds and require officers to intervene and render aid when excessive force is used. The bill was heard in a House committee on March 25.

“I ask all those who started the protests to now continue with the policy change that will make the world a better place,” Allison Jean said.

House Bill 929 is scheduled to be heard in the House Security and Public Safety Committee at 10:30 a.m. or after the House adjourns for the day. Information on how to testify is available online on the hearing’s notice page.

“We must pass House Bill 929 so that we know that justice is not in our hearts and our minds, but it’s a reality,” said State Rep. Nicole Collier, D-Fort Worth.

