Texas lawmakers signed NDAs to quietly obtain Uvalde shooting case file. What do they know?

More than six months after the mass shooting in Uvalde, grieving families and the public are continuing a fierce fight for investigative records, including videos and officer statements, that would help reveal the full truth of the failed law enforcement response at Robb Elementary School.

But as they press for answers from records that authorities insist remain confidential, six Texas lawmakers have quietly obtained investigatory information through written agreements with the Texas Department of Public Safety in which they vowed to keep the records secret, the American-Statesman has learned.

The rarely used nondisclosure agreements, which are legal under state law, underscore the unusual amount of secrecy that authorities continue to exert on the investigation, deepening concerns about a lack of transparency that have persisted since the May 24 attack that killed 19 students and two teachers.

The contracts, which have not been previously reported, are considered helpful among some lawmakers in preparing legislation targeting gun control and school safety. They say that, with a broader picture of what happened during the shooting, they will be able to draft stronger bills for the legislative session, which starts next month, rather than wait for authorities to conclude the investigation.

"Every lawmaker needs to begin this session with the fullest body of knowledge," said state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, whose district includes Uvalde and who has received information through a nondisclosure agreement.

DPS Executive Director Steve McCraw, right, speaks in October with state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, whose district includes Uvalde and who has received information from the DPS about the Uvalde mass shooting through a nondisclosure agreement. Gutierrez says he only agreed to the confidentiality agreement after trying multiple ways to obtain the information without it.

But the contracts are also viewed by some elected leaders and transparency advocates as an unjustified extension of secrecy by the DPS and lawmakers for information that many contend should be widely available to the public by now.

Sen. Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo, said that, while she respects the need for confidentiality during the investigation, she is uncomfortable signing onto such agreements.

"Ultimately, I believe public information belongs to the people of Texas, so I would not likely sign a nondisclosure agreement if it would prohibit me from eventually sharing matters of public interest with my constituents at the appropriate time,” Zaffirini said.

Among those most affected by the shooting, the slow flow of information continues to prolong their grieving.

“The parents should have that information,” said Jesse Rizo, who lost his 9-year-old niece, Jackie Cazares, that in the attack. “The longer it takes for that to come out, the longer that delays the healing process."

Texas’ law guiding the release of public records makes it nearly impossible for a typical resident to access investigative files classified as confidential. But it makes an exception for certain elected officials. A state agency — in this case, the DPS — must turn over confidential information upon request from a state lawmaker who promises confidentiality.

Reid Pillifant, a First Amendment attorney who represents a coalition of media outlets, including the American-Statesman, in a lawsuit seeking the public release of information from the DPS, said he does not fault lawmakers for getting the material but believes the agency should not require secrecy agreements.

"I think most of the lawmakers who have access to this information have recognized that the public should also have access to this,” he said. “The families need to know what happened that day, and the public needs to be able to hold these agencies accountable."

The records are even off-limits to the city of Uvalde. This week, the city filed a lawsuit asking a judge to compel the district attorney to hand over investigative files for its ongoing internal affairs investigation into the Uvalde Police Department.

The agreements add to transparency concerns that have dominated the investigation since the beginning, when Gov. Greg Abbott heralded the responding law enforcement officers as heroes only to later backtrack amid reports that officers waited for more than an hour before entering a classroom to confront the shooter.

A state legislative committee, empaneled to investigate the shooting, has routinely held hearings and fact-gathering behind closed doors. And the DPS, which faces prosecutors' scrutiny over its own failed response, is the controlling agency of the records and it is honoring a request by Uvalde District Attorney Christina Mitchell Busbee to withhold documents.

The DPS does not track how often lawmakers have received confidential information through such agreements.

Freedom of information advocates also have pointed out that the ongoing investigation will not result in charges against the shooter, an 18-year-old Uvalde resident whom officers killed during the rampage, diminishing the need for secrecy. And legal experts have told the Statesman that Busbee could face difficulty prosecuting officers for failing to act.

In addition to Gutierrez, other state lawmakers who have received confidential information are Sens. Royce West, Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa and Paul Bettencourt, and Reps. Dustin Burrows and Tracy King, according to the DPS. Most of the agreements were signed in June or July.

West, Hinojosa, and Bettencourt are among 11 members of a Senate committee investigating the shooting. Burrows chaired a similar three-person group in the Texas House.

Adding to the secrecy, some lawmakers will not say what information they've requested from the DPS. A representative in Bettencourt's office declined to say, and West did not respond to requests for comment.

Hinojosa's office shared his written request with the Statesman. He asked for 911 audio recordings, body-worn camera recordings, law enforcement vehicle recordings and communications among local, state and federal agencies.

Hinojosa also requested any policy manual governing joint operations between the DPS and local law enforcement in an active shooter or hostage situation, all ballistics reports and any document that details the presence of all law enforcement personnel at the school.

Did video release violate agreement?

The clearest understanding of the massacre has come in a report from the House committee that investigated the shooting and from a 77-minute video from a hallway camera in the school. The video, which shows a disorganized army of officers pacing outside a classroom as they waited to take down the shooter, was released by the Statesman and KVUE-TV on July 12. Hours earlier, Burrows had announced his intention to release part of the video — which he later did in possible violation of the confidentiality agreement he signed a month earlier.

In the days before Burrows’ announcement, elected leaders had been calling for the video's release, and its lack of disclosure had intensified anger among Uvalde residents. The evening before Burrows’ announcement and the news outlets’ publishing of the video, Abbott also called for its release.

“The people of Uvalde, they deserve to know exactly what happened,” the governor said. “And I urge that it happens very quickly.”

Rep. Dustin Burrows released a portion of Robb Elementary School security camera video in possible violation of a confidentiality agreement he signed a month earlier. He has faced no punishment so far for releasing it.

Burrows said that, behind the scenes, he was trying to determine if releasing part of the video would violate the nondisclosure agreement. He said, ultimately, he concluded that it was more important for the public to see the footage, an edited version that did not have sound and began playing after the gunman had entered the classroom.

"There is no manual out there to tell you how to navigate an NDA in a situation like this,” Burrows told the Statesman. “I announced to the public at large my intention, and I told DPS specifically what I was going to do, why I was going to do it and when I was going to do it. I felt law enforcement at large had ample notice of my intentions and had an ample opportunity to try to dissuade or stop me if they so desired."

Burrows said the DPS has not accused him of violating the agreement. Under state law, a lawmaker who misuses classified information obtained through a confidentiality agreement is guilty of official misconduct and may face a fine of $1,000 and six months in jail.

DPS spokesman Travis Considine said the agency is not aware of anyone who has faced penalties for violating such an agreement. The DPS declined to say whether it will pursue action against Burrows for releasing part of the video.

Agreement helps lawmaker form 'certain assertions'

The Statesman obtained a copy of a nondisclosure agreement along with its conditions.

The DPS, under Freeman Martin, the deputy director of Homeland Security Operations, asks the recipient to make only as many copies of the information as necessary and to secure the files. When the information is no longer useful, the copies and any notes must be destroyed. A lawmaker who receives the information is allowed to share it with an aide but only after making it known that the information is protected.

And, Martin writes, if a member of the public requests the information, the lawmaker must seek to withhold its disclosure by requesting a ruling from the state attorney general’s office.

“Please notify me of any such public information request and request for a ruling so that we may submit comments to the open records division arguing against disclosures,” the DPS guidance reads.

Gutierrez, the senator from San Antonio, said he finally agreed to the confidentiality stipulations after trying multiple ways to obtain the information without a nondisclosure agreement. First, he said he submitted a request under the Texas Public Information Act, but officials invoked an exception for an ongoing investigation. Then, he unsuccessfully sued.

Gutierrez said he wanted to know what went wrong so he could draft legislation to address shortcomings in existing law. In his requests, he sought information on what he called failures by the DPS to take over the scene from Uvalde school police.

For the upcoming legislative session, Gutierrez has proposed a bill that would use state money to compensate victims' families. Another bill he filed proposes to raise the minimum age to purchase a firearm from 18 to 21.

"I have to be able to start this session in a manner and means by which I will be able to make certain assertions," Gutierrez said.

But, while recognizing lawmakers' interest in the material, government transparency advocates say using nondisclosure agreements to shield information from broad public release is an affront to the Uvalde community.

“It’s like, ‘What information can we hide and who gets it and who doesn’t?'” said Kelley Shannon, executive director of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas. “‘You can have something if you sign this NDA, but you can’t tell your constituents anything.' That game should not be played.”

Senate report coming soon

Beyond Gutierrez, no other lawmaker with access to the information has filed a bill directly related to the Uvalde shooting. The first day lawmakers could file a bill for the upcoming 88th Legislature was Nov. 14. The deadline is March 10.

Reps. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, and Diego Bernal, D-San Antonio, filed similar bills that would require sales of multiple firearms to be reported to law enforcement agencies. Moody’s bill, which also includes magazine sales, would require the DPS to inform the sheriff where the buyer resides.

The Uvalde shooter legally purchased multiple assault rifles right after his 18th birthday.

A bill from state Rep. Shawn Thierry, D-Houston, would require a safety vestibule in any construction or renovation of a school's main entrance. Public entry must then be limited to the main entrance.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has suggested making schools safer by locking all but one door of the building.

Meanwhile, the Senate committee formed to discuss measures on improving public safety is still drafting its report.

"I can't commit to a day when the report will be issued, but it will be soon," said Shelby Conine, an aide to Sen. Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville, who chairs the committee.

As lawmakers gather information before the legislative session, residents in Uvalde remain frustrated.

Diana Olvedo-Karau, a Uvalde resident who has helped lead a chorus for transparency, questioned the use of nondisclosure agreements among lawmakers.

“Why are only select individuals getting the information?” she asked. “It’s very unfair to the families and the community at large. How can we expect parents, even our community, to move forward if we do not have answers?”

