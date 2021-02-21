Texas leaders’ responses to winter power emergency and COVID-19 are sorely lacking

Indiana has an idea to copy here

I’ve been a truck driver for 12 years, and I’ve seen many accidents and things that work and don’t. In construction zones, most signs aren’t effective because the roads are too narrow and drivers can’t look at the signs.

In Indiana, flashing signs display the speed limit, and drivers tend to obey it. If Fort Worth would install such signs, they could be remotely turned on when there are dangerous road conditions or accidents, and drivers would slow down.

- Erling Lea, Arlington

They work so we can live

A tip of the hat and prayers of thanksgiving for all the men and women who have braved this treacherous weather to ensure that our electrical lines have been maintained and repaired. Our lives are blessed by countless unseen and unknown faithful servants who labor in obscurity.

- Rick Schwab, Fort Worth

Back to the reliable well

It didn’t take long for our Republican governor, Greg Abbott, to go on Fox News and complain about the Green New Deal. Fossil fuel generators suffered from lack of winterization (and failed) as did some wind turbines.

If wind turbines can operate in the North Sea, they can certainly operate here. Also remember that the largest refinery in the state shut down, so the flow of oil to some of those fossil fuel-fired plants was curtailed as well.

Texas’ Republican leadership sure is quick to sue, quick to blame and quick to ask for federal disaster money even while bashing the federal government.

- James Bradley Klein, Richland Hills

Stuck to facts, not politics

Thank you for the Feb. 17 editorial about the Texas power grid failure. (11A, “Texas knew for years power grid was at risk but did little about it”) I appreciated the non-political assessment of the situation and the actions needed to address the state’s infrastructure. I hope your words are heeded by state leaders.

- Whitney Tong, Southlake

Texas passed, dropped the buck

It’s natural to feel proud of one’s state. But go-it-alone Texas pride led to a freestanding electrical grid. And nutty judgment by elected officials only makes difficult situations worse.

Texas’ handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the grid collapse hold up a mirror to our leaders. The reflected image is not flattering.

Citing data never publicly disclosed, Gov. Greg Abbott reopened bars last year, and that supercharged the pandemic. His only aggressive action was to countermand Dallas and El Paso officials trying to enforce tighter pandemic measures.

Now we have Sen. Ted Cruz fleeing to the warmth of Cancun while millions go without heat. (Feb. 19, 13A, “While you’re freezing in your Texas home, Sen. Ted Cruz took off for Cancun. Really.”) And Abbott embarrasses Texas nationally by falsely claiming that wind turbines caused the grid collapse.

The ineptitude would be laughable if these leaders’ missteps didn’t add to our misery.

- Barry Shlachter, Fort Worth

This is the thanks we get?

During the past year, Texas leaders have asked us all to stay home and close our businesses. They asked our children to educate themselves at home while their teachers struggle to provide appropriate direction. They’ve asked us to wear masks, social distance and stand in long lines to get vaccinated.

Texans have complied, and many have struggled through a year like no other.

Now, when we need our leaders to get the power, heat and water back on, they’ve failed, thrown up their hands, offered free water and warming stations and pointed fingers at one another.

I’d say that the vast majority of Texans are gravely disappointed in these efforts. People have suffered and even died, and countless homes are damaged and destroyed. We can certainly do better.

- Steve Bjelland, Fort Worth

Police went above and beyond

Regarding the story and video on your website Thursday about the Southlake police officers’ efforts to rescue a dog that had fallen through pond ice: Without hesitation, an officer entered freezing water up to his chest. (Feb. 18, star-telegram.com, “Watch as this Labrador is rescued from an icy pond by his owner, Southlake police”)

These officers are the same that the racial justice crowd wants to defund? I don’t think so.

- Stephen Arlington, Granbury

Recommended Stories

  • Engine explodes moments into United Airlines flight

    Federal investigators are looking into what caused an engine of a Boeing 777 to explode during take off on Saturday. Debris from the engine landed in a Colorado neighborhood near the Denver airport where the plane took off from. Conor McCue reports.

  • Bedford locked water meters years ago. Now officials are reversing that decision

    After the massive power outages and water pipes bursting this week, Bedford officials say they want water meters unlocked.

  • Protesting Indian farmers vow to amass more supporters outside capital Delhi

    More than 100,000 farmers and farm workers gathered in India's northern Punjab state on Sunday in a show of strength against new farm laws, where union leaders called on supporters to amass outside the capital New Delhi on Feb. 27. Tens of thousands of Indian growers have already been camped outside Delhi for nearly three months, demanding the repeal of the three reform laws that they say will hurt them and benefit large corporations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which introduced the laws last September, has offered to defer the laws but refused to abandon them, arguing that legislation will help farmers get better prices.

  • US plane scatters engine debris over Denver homes

    The Honolulu-bound Boeing suffered engine failure but returned safely to Denver airport.

  • Plane loses engine on flight out of Denver

    United Flight 328 departed Denver when shortly after it was advised there was an engine issue.

  • Debris falls from plane during emergency landing near Denver

    Debris from a United Airlines plane fell onto Denver suburbs during an emergency landing Saturday after one of its engines suffered a catastrophic failure and rained pieces of the engine casing on a neighborhood where it narrowly missed a home. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the Boeing 777-200 returned to the Denver International Airport after experiencing a right-engine failure shortly after takeoff. Flight 328 was flying from Denver to Honolulu when the incident occurred, the agency said.

  • Myanmar protests gather after worst violence yet

    From the north of Myanmar to the south, thousands of people returned to the streets on Sunday to protest - a day after the bloodiest crackdown seen yet since the military coup almost three weeks ago. Many peacefully gathered in the second biggest city Mandalay, the city where soldiers opened fire on civiliansSaturday and killed two people.In Yangon, protesters like Soe Pang showed no sign of relenting, instead he joined the crowds, holding banners that read "reject military coup." "The military wants to stop us from coming out on streets so they strongly respond to us. We, the people, won't accept their unfair oppression and we will continue to fight." Earlier today, police arrested a famous actor for supporting the protests, while Facebook deleted the military's main page for inciting violence.Spokesman for the new military council Zaw Min Tun, has not responded to attempts by Reuters to contact him.

  • Fire breaks out in Texas hotel as sprinkler system fails due to frozen pipes from winter storm

    A massive fire broke out in a hotel in Killeen, Texas, after the building's sprinkler systems failed to work due to frozen pipes. On Friday night, the Killeen Fire Department arrived at the Hilton Garden Inn hotel in Killeen to find "fire coming from the roof above the fourth floor of the four-story hotel," according to a statement from the fire department.

  • How to survive power outages in the winter

    One man powered appliances in his house by plugging extension cords directly into his truck bed.

  • Chinese loans to Latin America plunge as virus strains ties

    In 2010, China, its economy roaring and state companies looking to expand globally, set its eyes on Latin America, a region starved of capital but rich in natural resources the Asian giant lacked. Fast forward a decade and the once-torrid relationship is starting to mature in ways that suggest China may be growing wary of its once do-no-wrong partner. For the first time in 15 years, China’s two biggest policy banks — the China Development Bank (CDB) and the Export-Import Bank of China — made no new loans to the region in 2020, capping a multi-year slump driven by Latin America’s worsening economic slide.

  • Cruz and Cuomo Face Scandal. Trump Can't Save Them.

    Even by Washington standards, this has been a particularly shameless week. With millions of Texans freezing in their homes, Sen. Ted Cruz fled to a Mexican beach, offering his constituents little more than the political cliché of wanting to be a “good dad.” (Apparently, flying your daughters to Cancún is just like carpooling — if your minivan were the Ritz-Carlton resort.) Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas blamed the complete meltdown of state infrastructure not on a lack of preparation from leaders in the state but the Green New Deal — a liberal policy proposal that is not even close to becoming law. His predecessor, former Gov. Rick Perry, suggested that Texans would willingly endure days of blackouts to keep the “federal government out of their business.” It seems hard to believe that any Texan — or really any human — would choose to have to melt snow for water. The outrageous behavior extended beyond the Lone Star State. In New York, a state lawmaker said that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had vowed to “destroy” him for criticizing Cuomo’s handling of the deaths of nursing home residents in the past year — an issue that is under investigation by the Justice Department. And Ron Johnson, the Wisconsin senator, said the armed attack on the Capitol did not seem all that well armed. Apparently, he missed the many, many videos of attackers carrying guns, bats and other weapons. And yet, beneath all this noise was the sound of something even more unusual: silence. For much of the past six years, former President Donald Trump has dominated the political conversation, prompting days of outrage, finger-pointing and general news cycle havoc with nearly every tweet. The audacious behavior of other politicians was often lost amid Trump’s obsessive desire to dominate the coverage. Well, the former president has now gone nearly silent, leaving a Trump-size void in our national conversation that President Joe Biden has little desire to fill. That has been a rude awakening for some other politicians, who find themselves suddenly enmeshed in controversy that is not quickly subsumed in a deluge of Trump news. It is unclear whether any will pay a significant political price for their actions. The last administration delivered a constant stream of chaos that may have fundamentally reshaped the kind of fact-based rhetoric and norm-abiding behavior we expect from our political leaders. Already, some politicians have adopted Trump’s playbook for surviving controversy: Blame liberals, double down and never admit any mistake. Biden, at least, seems determined to set a different tone. T.J. Ducklo, a deputy press secretary who reportedly used abusive and sexist language with a female reporter, resigned last Saturday — reflecting Biden’s Inauguration Day promise that he would fire anyone he heard being disrespectful. And in his first presidential town hall Tuesday, Biden repeatedly used two words that many in Washington have not heard in a while: “I’m sorry.” Democrats in Disarray. Kind Of? After a few weeks of party unity, Democrats are showing some fresh signs of division. Over the past week, Biden indicated that he was not fully sold on two proposals backed by his progressive base: forgiving $50,000 of student debt for each borrower and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Both plans have some high-profile champions. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have called on Biden to use his executive authority to cancel about 80% of the student loan debt run up by about 36 million borrowers. And the party is fairly united over a $15 minimum wage, with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont committed to including it in the COVID-19 relief package currently making its way through Congress. The issue for Democrats is how quickly to move. Biden favors a more gradual phase-in of the $15 minimum wage, in part to assuage concerns from business owners. And on student debt, Biden is not convinced that he can erase so much with a stroke of his executive pen. He has also signaled that the proposals should include income caps. “My daughter went to Tulane University and then got a master’s at Penn; she graduated $103,000 in debt,” he said at a CNN town hall Tuesday. “I don’t think anybody should have to pay for that, but I do think you should be able to work it off.” Biden may simply be looking at some political realities. Polls indicate that both proposals are popular, though support for a $15 wage drops when voters are told of potential economic effects — like a Congressional Budget Office forecast that it could cost more than 1 million jobs. As for student debt, majorities back the $50,000 in relief, but support rises when the plan is targeted at lower-income families. By the Number: 16 That was the number of crossover districts — congressional districts where the two parties split results between the presidency and Congress — in 2020, according to a new analysis by Daily Kos. That is the lowest number in a century. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • China calls for reset in Sino-U.S. relations

    Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Monday the United States and China could work together on issues like climate change and the coronavirus pandemic if they repaired their damaged bilateral relationship. Wang, a Chinese state councillor and foreign minister, said Beijing stood ready to reopen constructive dialogue with Washington after relations between the two countries sank to their lowest in decades under former president Donald Trump. Wang called on Washington to remove tariffs on Chinese goods and abandon what he said was an irrational suppression of the Chinese tech sector, steps he said would create the "necessary conditions" for cooperation.

  • 6 royal baby traditions Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't be expected to follow

    Since the couple recently announced they wouldn't be returning to royal duties, they will have more freedom this time around.

  • Live politics updates: Mike Pence declines invitation to speak at conservative CPAC conference

    Organizer Matt Schlapp said it was a "mistake" for Pence to avoid the conference because "his conservative record is well respected."

  • Palestinian COVID vaccine plan faces large funding gap, World Bank says

    The Palestinians' COVID-19 vaccination plan faces a $30 million funding shortfall, even after factoring in support from a global vaccine scheme for poorer economies, the World Bank said in a report on Monday. Israel, a world leader in terms of vaccination speed, could perhaps consider donating surplus doses to the Palestinians to help accelerate a vaccine roll-out in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, the bank said. "In order to ensure there is an effective vaccination campaign, Palestinian and Israeli authorities should coordinate in the financing, purchase and distribution of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines," it said.

  • Ted Cruz’s wife and children back in US after controversial Mexico trip

    They travelled to Cancun on Wednesday as millions were without power in Texas amid Winter Storm Uri

  • Trump's fate hangs over attorney general nominee Merrick Garland's confirmation hearing

    Attorney general nominee Merrick Garland's confirmation hearing Monday could touch on whether Trump will be prosecuted. Also, Hunter Biden. And domestic terrorists. And ...

  • Israel shuts Mediterranean shore after oil devastates coast

    Israel closed all its Mediterranean beaches until further notice on Sunday, days after an offshore oil spill deposited tons of tar across more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) of coastline in what officials are calling one of the country's worst ecological disasters. Activists began reporting globs of black tar on Israel's coast last week after a heavy storm. The deposits have wreaked havoc on local wildlife, and the Israeli Agriculture Ministry determined Sunday that a dead young fin whale that washed up on a beach in southern Israel died from ingesting the viscous black liquid, according to Kan, Israel's public broadcaster.

  • How Trump offered Kim a ride on Air Force One

    A new BBC series shows how threats of nuclear war against North Korea gave way to a Trump-Kim bromance.

  • Arkansas' GOP governor says he won't back a Trump 2024 bid

    Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday he will not back Donald Trump if the former president runs for the White House in 2024, saying “it’s time” to move on to different voices in the Republican Party. “No, I wouldn’t,” Hutchinson said when asked on CNN’s “State of the Union" whether he would ever support Trump again. Hutchinson had said after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, which led to Trump's impeachment by the House, that he wanted Trump’s administration to end.