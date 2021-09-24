Texas leaders taking new heat over deadly winter storm

CBSTV Videos

C'mon in, Survivor fans! On this episode of Peak of the Week, host Keshia Chanté sits down with Survivor's Jeff Probst to discuss all things Season 41. Plus, it's time to start preparing for the spooky season, and who better to help you get in the Halloween spirit than Sabrina the Teenage Witch? And you won't want to miss Frasier's Dr. Niles Crane perfecting the art of the burn in a nostalgic look back on some of his most cutting takedowns. Watch new episodes of Peak of the Week every Friday on the Paramount+ YouTube channel. Don't miss what's new, what's good, and what's waiting to be discovered!