Texas leaders taking new heat over deadly winter storm
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell reported live from Texas on a new report linking this past winter's record cold snap to climate change.
Mexico's foreign ministry said on Thursday it had recovered valuable manuscripts from the 16th century, including some relating to conquistador Hernan Cortes, months after a group of academics reported them missing from Mexico's national archives. In apparently systematic fashion, 10 documents were stolen over several years from a collection dedicated to Cortes and later put up for sale in international auction houses including Swann, Bonhams and Christie's, the academic investigators said. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter that the documents had been recovered by U.S. investigators and the office of the attorney general of New York.
A new Committee of 100 study shows that people of Asian descent are twice as likely to be severely punished under the Economic Espionage Act.
Not all young people drawn to the GOP are Trump fans. Polls suggest millennial and Gen Z Republicans identify less with Trump than older Republicans.
The People's Bank of China reiterated its tough stance on cryptos today, announcing on its website that all crypto-related activities are illegal. The announcement sent Bitcoin tumbling 5.5% at...
The White House may use the Defense Production Act to start solving the logjam of semiconductor chips that's hitting car manufacturing and other industries so hard.
The fossil fuel industry claims 'renewable natural gas' is green. It isn't.
Donald Trump supporters hired by Arizona Senate Republicans to review the 2020 vote count are preparing to deliver their findings on Friday, the climax of a bizarre quest to find evidence supporting the former president’s false claim that he lost because of fraud. Election officials in Arizona and around the country expect more of the same Friday from the review team they say is biased, incompetent and chasing absurd or disproven conspiracy theories. “Every time Trump and his supporters have been given a forum to prove this case, they have swung and missed,” said Ben Ginsberg, a longtime Republican election attorney and vocal critic of Trump’s push to overturn the election.
Germany's closely fought election on Sunday will set the direction of the European Union's most populous country after 16 years under Angela Merkel, whose party is scrambling to avoid defeat by its center-left rivals after a rollercoaster campaign. The environmentalist Greens also are eyeing at least a share of power. The polls show the Greens, making their first bid for the chancellorship, in third place after a campaign in which all three have held the lead.
Houston Texans coach David Culley says the offensive game plan was too conservative in its aim to protect rookie QB Davis Mills in his first start.
Multiple agencies within the Department of Homeland Security repeatedly downplayed the likelihood of a surge in Haitian migrants headed for the U.S., according to internal documents obtained by Yahoo News.
Increasing evaporative demand is escalating summertime drought severity in California and the West, according to climate researchers.
NEW YORK — The Trump Organization faces an imminent court deadline to comply with subpoenas issued by New York Attorney General Letitia James nearly two years ago, a newly unsealed order reveals. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron wrote that President Donald Trump’s company must provide a report on Sept. 30 documenting how it preserved, collected and produced evidence to the AG’s ...
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Thursday that Democrats "need to stabilize" Medicare before expanding the program, The Hill reports.Why it matters: Progressives are hoping to expand Medicare through a broad social spending bill, which Democratic senators have urged Manchin to support. Manchin's vote is critical in passing any Democratic bill in the 50-50 Senate.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.House Democrats' $3.5 trillion plan currently includes a prov
(Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingThe U.K. government is looking at strengthening financial rules criticized by a report into Greensill Capital’s collapse.Chancellor of the Exc
Europe’s perennial Ryder Cup underdogs have the Americans exactly where they want them. Europe boasts the world’s No. 1-ranked player in Spaniard Jon Rahm; the U.S. squad has eight of the remaining nine. According to golf’s most reliable metric — strokes gained — Yanks top the list in driving (Bryson DeChambeau), approach play (Collin Morikawa), sand saves (Brooks Koepka) and scrambling (Patrick Cantlay).
Although they've been generating strong numbers in 2021, next year these businesses should do even better.
A top Biden administration official said 8,000 Haitian nationals who migrated to the United States illegally have returned to Mexico voluntarily, while federal authorities are evaluating more than 5,000 others for possible expulsion.