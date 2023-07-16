Texas Legislature approved property tax relief; here's how El Paso could be affected

A pair of bills passed by the Texas Legislature during a second special session could spell significant property tax relief for homeowners across the state.

The Texas Senate passed SB 2 and SB 3, both coauthored by state Sen. César Blanco, that are expected to provide $18 billion in property tax relief to Texas homeowners and small businesses.

“Across El Paso and Far West Texas, working families and small businesses are struggling with skyrocketing local property taxes," Blanco, D-El Paso, said in a news release following the Senate's July 12 vote. "Coming into session this year, delivering economic relief to families and small businesses was my number one priority."

The House approved its property tax bills on July 13. The tax relief package is now headed to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk for his signature.

A first special session, called shortly after the end of the regular session, ended with lawmakers unable to reach an agreement on how best to address skyrocketing property taxes across the state, prompting Abbott to immediately call lawmakers back to Austin for a second round of negotiations.

What's in the property tax relief package?

Property taxes have been on the rise across Texas for the past few years, with a recent review from the Texas Comptroller's Office showing that property tax revenue grew by more than $20 billion between 2018 and 2021.

The legislature's action last week marks the largest cut in history to Texas property taxes, Blanco said.

"With this legislation, homeowners will save on average $1,373 every year, while over 60,000 homeowners in El Paso and West Texas could pay zero dollars in local school district property taxes," Blanco said in the release. "Moreover, SB 3 will also effectively eliminate the state’s franchise tax for over 67,000 small businesses in our communities by doubling the state franchise tax exemption."

The property tax relief package includes the following provisions:

Over $12 billion will be spent on reducing the school property tax rate for all homeowners and business properties;

Every homeowner who homesteads their home (approximately 5.7 million homeowners) will get a $100,000 homestead exemption;

Nonhomesteaded properties, valued at $5 million and under, including residential and commercial properties, will receive a 20% cap on appraised values as a three-year pilot project;

Legislation also will include savings on the franchise tax for small businesses and create newly elected positions on local appraisal boards.

In Blanco's Senate District 29, which covers El Paso to the Big Bend and Permian Basin regions, the senator said as many as 60,000 homeowners "could pay zero dollars in school property taxes" thanks to the increased homestead exemption.

“With our record surplus, it is only right we put money back in the pockets of working families and businesses. This is a big win for Texas families!”

Some lawmakers worry about impact to school districts

The bills, which represent a compromise between the House and Senate, have wide support among state leaders, including Abbott, who praised the legislation in a statement on July 14.

"I promised during my campaign that the state would return to property taxpayers at least half of the largest budget surplus we have ever had," Abbott wrote in the statement. "Today's agreement between the House and the Senate is a step toward delivering on that promise. I look forward to this legislation reaching my desk, so I can sign into law the largest property tax cut in Texas history."

Others, however, such as state Rep. Eddie Morales, D-El Paso, remain skeptical.

In a tweet on July 13, Morales said he has heard "significant concern" from school superintendents, specifically Michelle Rinehart of the Alpine Independent School District, that HB 2 — the House version of the Senate-approved legislation — prohibits school districts from using the Local Option Homestead Exemption.

"For example, Alpine ISD provides over $630,000 in exemptions that could instead be invested in their students," Morales tweeted. "I believe, for the sustainability of many of our small and rural school districts, the state should not be compelling districts to maintain exemptions they cannot afford. At the least, the state should be reimbursing these payments to ensure students receive the quality education they deserve, and so that districts have the means to fund their classrooms."

Blanco, however, is confident schools will continue to receive their fair share.

"I’m not worried that our schools will be negatively impacted," Blanco said in an emailed response to questions. "While the homeowner’s contribution to school property taxes will decrease, the state will fill in those gaps and increase its share. All school districts will be held harmless and will not lose any revenue. This is also a step in the right direction of the state increasing its share of public-school funding."

And while state Rep. Lina Ortega recognizes the need for property tax relief, she still has concerns about the bills approved last week.

"Property tax relief is necessary in Texas," Ortega, D-El Paso, said in an emailed response to questions. "We are burdened with one of the highest property taxes across the states. While the bills being proposed (are) one avenue for tax relief, there are concerns about how sustainable it will be."

State Rep. Lina Ortega speaks April 22 at San Jacinto Plaza after members of the Texas Democratic Caucus, local elected officials and community leaders marched against efforts to turn back progress on diversity, equity and inclusion across Texas.

She noted that part of the package requires the state to fill any gaps left by the drop in property tax revenues for schools, but that does nothing to solve the problem of chronically underfunded public schools in the state nor the ongoing teacher shortage.

"The issue here is that schools as a whole need more funding from the state," Ortega wrote. "The proposed legislation does not allocate funding for teachers, which was initially included in the Senate bills."

"This funding is necessary to assist Texas families and children," she continued. "In general, I support the legislation as a means to reduce property tax, but the state still needs to provide more funding to our schools to unburden taxpayers."

It is unclear how widespread these concerns are among other House members. The remainder of El Paso's House delegation did not respond to requests for comment.

