Texas lieutenant governor threatens to ban Biden from ballot as revenge for Colorado Trump ruling

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Tuesday threatened to cut President Joe Biden from his state's ballot in retaliation to a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that axed former President Donald Trump from that state's 2024 presidential race for his conduct on Jan. 6. Patrick expressed the view on Fox News, offering a justification for the potentially unprecedented action to host Laura Ingraham as a response to Biden's border policies, according to The Daily Beast. The only factor holding him back, Patrick explained, was that Texans "believe in democracy."

“Seeing what happened in Colorado makes me think—except we believe in democracy in Texas—maybe we should take Joe Biden off the ballot in Texas for allowing eight million people to cross the border since he’s been president disrupting our state,” Patrick said. The lieutenant governor's comment followed shortly after the Colorado Supreme Court decided to boot Trump from the state's ballot for engaging in an insurrection by participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, an action that, per the 14th Amendment, would make him ineligible for the presidency.

The court said that despite knowing he had incited an insurrection by voicing calls to arms, Trump “then stood back and let the fighting happen, despite having the ability and authority to stop it (with his words or by calling in the military), thereby confirming that this violence was what he intended.” Trump and his campaign immediately bemoaned the ruling, asserting they would file an appeal. “We have full confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these unAmerican lawsuits,” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement.

