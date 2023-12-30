Texas Longhorns & Washington Huskies themed signature dishes for Sugar Bowl
Texas Longhorns & Washington Huskies themed signature dishes for Sugar Bowl
Texas Longhorns & Washington Huskies themed signature dishes for Sugar Bowl
Neither team has won a national championship in a long time. The winner of the Sugar Bowl can get one step closer to claiming another crown.
In a Sugar Bowl loaded with weapons, it'll be the big boys that'll decide the outcome.
Murphy is entering the transfer portal ahead of the College Football Playoff.
The Seminoles ended up the fifth wheel, on the outside looking in. But the reason they were jilted goes far beyond the 13 people on the selection committee.
Harmon was looking like one of the best players in college basketball this season.
Kalen DeBoer may have turned Washington around in just two years, but his journey to the College Football Playoff isn't an overnight success story.
Harrison finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2023.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
For tonight's Cotton Bowl, official "tire artist" Blake McFarland crafted these sculptures of the Missouri and Ohio State mascots from 280 Goodyear tires.
The cannon-armed Flacco hasn't been perfect, but the Browns don't need perfect, especially with their defense.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
The gap between the Huskies and the rest of the Big East has slowly closed since they rejoined the conference for the 2020-21 season.
Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson says the company plans to launch a competitor for the Tesla Model 3 and Y by mid-late decade with a target cost of $50,000.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Robert Rothman is seeking at least $75 million in compensatory damages.
This is way better than a mayo bath.
West Virginia easily beat North Carolina 30-10.
Indian authorities allied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi have questioned Apple on the accuracy of its internal threat algorithms and are now investigating the security of its devices, according to The Washington Post.
Oddsmakers still like the 49ers' chances.