Texas loses Supreme Court case over prayer during executions

Reuters Videos

STORY: Since then, their Instagram account @uakids.today has amassed over a thousand followers and has posted dozens of pictures sent by kids caught up in a war that has engulfed the country. Many more have been published on their website."For them it's a great miracle," Artem told Reuters. "Like you’ve just drawn a picture for daddy or for your mum and after five minutes you can open a website and your picture is among hundreds of others from children from all over Ukraine, and they feel like a part of a bigger community."Russia sent troops across the border on Feb. 24 on what it calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine. Ukraine and the West say President Vladimir Putin launched an unprovoked war on Russia's neighbour.Cities across Ukraine are under siege and bombardments have reduced some residential areas to rubble. Hundreds of civilians have been killed, according to the United Nations. Russia denies targeting civilians.The Bykovets, event organizers in their previous life, are holed up in a small hotel room with two children in western Ukraine. They are buoyed by the steady flow of drawings sent from Kyiv, Odesa, Chernihiv and Lutsk.Some reveal idyllic scenes of peacetime Ukraine, of families in fields surrounded by flowers and trees. Others describe the conflict with planes and tanks and crayon dashes for bullets - a hint at the trauma the children endure.When the war is over, Anastasiia and Artem plan to organize an offline exhibition showcasing the drawings. In the meantime, they hope art can help.