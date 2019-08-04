Texas Lt. Gov Warns Antifa: ‘Stay Out Of Texas’ In Wake Of Walmart Shooting

Mary Margaret Olohan

Politics,

Antifa is planning a “Border Resistance” exercise involving a “militancy training tour that will converge on a 10-day siege in El Paso, TX,” a July tweet from journalist Andy Ngo said.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told Antifa to “stay out of Texas” in the aftermath of a shooting at an El Paso Walmart Saturday.

Patrick said to Fox News that police have a 21-year-old male suspect in custody, but that police have not confirmed if this suspect in custody is the shooter. He also added that there have been 15 to 20 casualties reported thus far.

The lieutenant governor referred to reports that an Antifa group plans to go to Texas and perform militancy exercises at the border. Patrick warned the group to stay out of Texas.

“I was looking at a story recently in the last couple days where Antifa is posting they want to come to El Paso and do a 10-day siege. Clear message to Antifa: Stay out of El Paso. Stay out of Texas, basically. We don’t need them coming in on Sept. 1,” Patrick, a Republican, told Fox News.

