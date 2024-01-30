Texas A&M AgriLife to name Tyler school as Healthy School Recognized Campus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Chapel Hill ISD announced on Monday that Kissam Intermediate School is set to be named a Healthy School Recognized Campus (HSRC) on Feb. 6 by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

“This recognition shows Kissam Intermediate’s commitment to educating its students on a healthy lifestyle. The programs serve to support and encourage students, staff, and parents/guardians to improve their health,” Chapel Hill ISD said in a release.

The Tyler campus held multiple programs and activities to earn the HSRC award, among them being a an outdoor physical activity program and a course established by Texas A&M AgriLife.

The school district said Kissam Intermediate hosted a Walk Across Texas! program, for adults last year, and a youth program during the 2023-2024 school year.

According to Chapel Hill ISD, Kissam held a summer camp in 2022 to teach students to choose healthy foods an active lifestyle.

