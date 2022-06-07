Texas A&M contradicted Kyle Rittenhouse's claim he would be attending their school. Now he says he's going somewhere else. But he has yet to enroll in classes there.

Kyle Rittenhouse Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

On Saturday, Kyle Rittenhouse said he was attending Texas A&M University.

After the university said he was not enrolled, Rittenhouse said he would be attending Blinn College.

Rittenhouse said he would use the college as a "feeder school" to attend Texas A&M in 2023.

Kyle Rittenhouse tweeted Monday that he would be attending Blinn College after Texas A&M University contradicted his claim that he would be attending the university this year.

On a podcast episode of "The Charlie Kirk Show" posted Saturday, Rittenhouse announced he would be attending Texas A&M University and said, "it's going to be awesome."

A spokesperson for Texas A&M told Insider Rittenhouse was not enrolled for the upcoming fall and summer semesters. The spokesperson said they could not say if Rittenhouse had applied to the school, if he had been accepted for a later semester, or if they would consider accepting him at a future date, citing legal restraints.

In a tweet posted Monday, Rittenhouse said he had been "robbed" of his high school career and that he would be attending the college, which he described as a "feeder school" for Texas A&M.

A Blinn College spokesperson told Insider that Rittenhouse had applied to the school but is not enrolled for classes now or in the upcoming future.

"Unfortunately, the end of my high school career was robbed from me," Rittenhouse wrote. "I didn't have the time other students get to properly prepare for the future. I look forward to attending Blinn College District this year, a feeder school for Texas A&M. I'm excited to join Texas A&M in 2023!"

Blinn College, which has five campuses based in Texas, is an open-enrollment institution, which means all students are accepted. Rittenhouse also said he would be moving to Texas at the end of June.

The Texas A&M website lists transfer opportunities for students attending the Blinn College District, and Blinn College said in 2020 that 53% of its students transfer to Texas A&M. However, there is no guaranteed enrollment of Blinn students to A&M.

Rittenhouse shot three people, killing two of them, during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020. He argued that it was an act of self-defense. A jury later acquitted Rittenhouse on five charges, including first-degree homicide.

