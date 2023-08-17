Texas A&M Move-in Week 2023

TechCrunch

Uruguayan fintech company dLocal saw its stock surge by over 30% on Wednesday on the news that the payments outfit had tapped former Mercado Libre CFO Pedro Arnt as its new co-CEO. Impressively, dLocal reported revenue of $161 million, up 59% year-over-year and 17% quarter-over-quarter. The company also saw a large jump in profits, reporting gross profit of $70.8 million in the second quarter of 2023, up 43% year-over-year compared to $49.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 and up 14% compared to $61.8 million in the first quarter of 2023.