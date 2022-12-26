Texas A&M student found dead after ‘uncharacteristic’ disappearance

[Source]

A Texas A&M University (TAMU) student was found dead in Austin, Texas, after being reported as missing for just over a week.

Tanner Hoang, 22, was reportedly last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Dec. 16 in College Station.

His family said they were supposed to meet him for lunch before watching him graduate, but he did not show up. TAMU stated that Hoang was never qualified to graduate, having fallen short of certain requirements, according to CBS DFW.

His uncle, Bao Hoang, described his disappearance as “uncharacteristic.”

“He is always available, always showing up to help. Anytime that I've been back to Texas or anytime his grandparents would need help, he would show up there. Anytime his parents would need help, family gatherings, [he would] always show up,” Bao Hoang told KXXV.

Hoang’s father sent a message to him at 8:30 a.m., and the text was marked as “read” before his phone was turned off, according to reports.

Hoang was discovered near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 on Christmas Eve with no foul play suspected.

Police also reported finding a body in the water before 12:30 p.m. but have not confirmed its identity yet, as per FOX 7.

Hoang’s car was also located near the site, according to the nonprofit Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley. His wallet was recovered intact inside the vehicle.

A spokesperson for the Hoang family said they appreciate the support they have received amid this difficult time.

“This is not the outcome that we have all been praying for, but on this Christmas Eve, Tanner is now in the arms of his Savior, King, Prince of Peace, Joy, and Healer,” the spokesperson wrote in a Facebook post. “Tanner's family wants everyone to know how much they have appreciated everyone's help. They feel God's love for them through the overwhelming outpouring of support.”

