Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi to build new building for theater, music programs

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi will start construction on a new $81 million arts and media building in April.

The A&M-Corpus Christi facility will house undergraduate and graduate programs within the School of Arts, Media and Communication. The university is planning a two-story, 85,000-square-foot building.

"We've had tremendous growth and success in our arts programs," Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi President Kelly Miller said. "That is due to the quality of the faculty and what the students are learning. It is despite the (current) facility."

The project will include a 325-seat proscenium theater performance space, a 200-seat recital hall, a black box theater and a dance studio, as well as rehearsal halls and theater labs for instruction in costume construction and makeup.

The building will also house a display honoring civil rights advocate and Corpus Christi icon Dr. Hector P. Garcia.

Inside the recital hall, the university plans to place a new $250,000 Bösendorfer Concert Grand Piano that the music department has received as a gift.

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents approved the project Thursday, also approving new facilities in Galveston, Laredo and San Antonio.

The university's music, theater, media and visual arts programs have grown over the past decade. Enrollment in the theater program has doubled over the past 10 years.

According to meeting documents, the current Center for the Arts facility is inadequate to meet instruction and performance needs, lacking adequate soundproofing for musical rehearsal spaces, appropriate theater performance venues and adequate ventilation for visual arts programs.

"The original Center for the Arts, where we currently have music and theater, has poured concrete columns that actually carry sound," Miller said. "When you have a trumpet ensemble — and it really doesn't have to be as loud as trumpets, you could have an ensemble quartet or something playing — it makes almost half the building or more unusable because the sound carries."

The university's Performing Arts Center was originally intended to be phase one of larger project that never materialized.

"This is sort of piggy-backing off of that concept, and since that time we've really grown in the arts quite a bit," Miller said.

The university offers three undergraduate music degrees and four theater pathways.

Miller said that a new facility is needed to maintain accreditation for the university's music and theater programs.

The building will be located on the main campus of A&M-Corpus Christi, in the area of the Seabreeze parking lot. The project site is across from Bay Hall, southeast of the Performing Arts Center and Center for the Arts.

The project's expected completion date is March 2026.

Over half the project cost, $45 million, was provided by the Texas Legislature through Senate Bill 52 in 2021.

The university is providing institutional funds for the project and also seeking donor funds. Miller said that there are opportunities for donor naming throughout the new building.

Miller said the new facility will host public performances and enhance the "cultural vibrancy" of the community. The university is home to the Lichtenstein String Quartet and the Harmon A. and Grace W. Dobson Islander Chamber Music Scholarship Program.

"We really hope we can engage the community in coming to all the different things we have that are very cheap or free and just high quality and wonderful," Miller said. "We're very excited, but we're most excited that it's going to really enhance the educational opportunities for our students."

