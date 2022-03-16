Texas mail ballot rejections soar in primary

Associated Press

Wisconsin's Republican speaker of the Assembly again rejected calls to decertify President Joe Biden's win in the battleground state after meeting privately Wednesday with advocates for making that move that attorneys across the political spectrum have said can't be done. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who called the meeting, emerged to say he believed there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election but the focus should not be on relitigating that but instead on electing Republicans as governor and attorney general this fall. “We don’t have the ability to unilaterally overturn the election," Vos said of 2020, repeating his long-held position.