Texas mail ballot rejections soar in primary
Texas mail ballot rejections soar in primary
Texas mail ballot rejections soar in primary
Absentee ballots for the April 5 elections are on their way to Milwaukee voters, but options for returning those ballots are changing.
Jerald Ungerer pleaded guilty to filming two children engaged in sex acts and sharing the video.
The complete U.S. military withdrawals from Afghanistan and Somalia last year have made it more difficult for the United States to counter terror groups that aspire to attack America and its allies, senior commanders told Congress on Tuesday. Gen. Stephen Townsend, head of U.S. Africa Command, said sending teams of U.S. forces into Somalia on a periodic basis is not efficient or effective and puts American troops at greater risk.
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hike interest rates Wednesday even as war rages in Ukraine.
Disney Vacation Club, the timeshare segment of The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS), plans to expand its offerings at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort. The theme park giant will add a new villas building, recreation offerings and dining options to the existing resort by 2024. The new resort addition will follow the inspired Pacific Island feel of the Polynesian Village Resort, according to a news release.
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan said on Wednesday it is lifting COVID-19 restrictions imposed on Tokyo and 17 other prefectures as a wave of infections caused by the Omicron variant ebbs. An Omicron wave led to record infection rates in the capital and throughout Japan in February, the nation's deadliest https://www.datawrapper.de/_/yydPj wave of the pandemic so far. Tokyo logged 10,221 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, down 13.6% from a week earlier.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyThis exclusive reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Source Material, the media newsletter that pulls back the curtain to reveal what’s really going on inside the world’s most powerful navel-gazing industry. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.—To fill its upcoming Rachel Maddow void, MSNBC almost took a time machine back to the good old days of 2011.Keith Olbermann
Simone Biles and her fiancé Jonathan Owens continue to celebrate her birthday in paradise.
Hall of Fame wrestler Scott Hall died Monday at the age of 63, WWE has confirmed. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion had been on life support since Saturday after suffering serious complications from hip replacement surgery, per PWTorch. Longtime friend and former tag team partner Kevin Nash paid tribute to Hall on Monday, announcing his […]
Snyder's deposition took two days and the transcript — which has not yet been made public — fills 831 pages, a federal judge was told Tuesday.
A lot of fans made similar comments.
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday blasted critics of the parental rights bill in his state that Democrats have criticized as anti-LGBTQ, saying "people need to get out of their bubble" and actually talk to Floridians about how they feel about it.
Some members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 come through Canton and stories fly. Did you know the Browns cut Sam Mills?
The Memphis rap artist was shot in his chest, neck, chin, both arms, and multiple times in his back, the report obtained Tuesday by WHBQ-TV reveals
The World Health Organization said Wednesday the number of new COVID-19 cases reported globally rose in the week through March 13, breaking the streak of declining numbers seen since the end of January.
"Ben is alert and said to be in good spirits," Fox anchor Bill Hemmer told viewers Wednesday morning.
Sacramento county voters should expect to get a postcard in the mail soon with information about the upcoming Primary Election on June 7th.
The spot warning about "Partisan Derangement Syndrome" is set to air on Trump's favorite show.
The Russian leader "was a wuss when Trump was president," the Fox News host shouted at her colleague.
Wisconsin's Republican speaker of the Assembly again rejected calls to decertify President Joe Biden's win in the battleground state after meeting privately Wednesday with advocates for making that move that attorneys across the political spectrum have said can't be done. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who called the meeting, emerged to say he believed there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election but the focus should not be on relitigating that but instead on electing Republicans as governor and attorney general this fall. “We don’t have the ability to unilaterally overturn the election," Vos said of 2020, repeating his long-held position.