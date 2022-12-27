Texas maintenance worker checking pipes killed after he was mistaken for intruder

A Texas maintenance worker was shot and killed while checking pipes at an apartment complex after a resident spotted him and suspected a burglar was attempting to break in.

Cesar Montelongo, 53, was checking the pipes at the Clayton Point Apartments on Alouette Drive in Grand Prairie on Christmas Eve.

According to Grand Prairie Police, Montelongo was standing on a balcony at around 6 p.m. when the resident of that apartment noticed him, FOX 4 reported.

The resident, mistakenly believing his apartment was being burglarized, grabbed a gun and shot Montelongo through the window.

TEXAS MAN DRESSED AS WOMAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY PHOTOGRAPHING WOMEN IN BATHROOM, BRANDISHING PEPPER BALL GUN

Officers arrived at the scene to find Montelongo lying on the balcony with a gunshot wound. He was then rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Detectives say he was checking frozen and broken waterlines after several pipes on the property had ruptured earlier.

TEXAS FLIGHT ATTENDANT PLEADS GUILTY TO SMUGGLING FENTANYL IN CALIFORNIA

The resident remained at the apartment and is cooperating with detectives, but no arrests have been made at this time in connection with the incident.

The case remains under investigation and Grand Prairie Police will refer the case to the Tarrant County grand jury to review.

Montelongo is survived by his wife and five sons. Christmas marked 29 years since his wedding, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his niece.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My uncle was murdered Christmas Eve in an act of senseless violence while at his place of employment," Kimberly Montelongo wrote on the fundraiser. "Today, on what was supposed to be his 29th marriage anniversary, he is being grieved by his 5 sons and loving wife. My uncle was a loving and hardworking man who gave his entire life for his family. His devotion to the Lord gave him strength."