Texas mall gunman was allegedly removed from military due to ‘mental health concerns’

The Texas man who killed eight people while carrying out a mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday (6 May) was allegedly removed from the US Army in 2008 due to “mental health concerns,” according to reports.

The shooter, identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, was removed from his Army position due to concerns, according to preliminary information from sources briefed on the investigation as reported by ABC News.

It is unclear how long Garcia served in the US Army or what mental health concerns sparked the removal.

The Independent has reached out to the US Army as well as the Allen Police Department for comment.

Garcia’s mental health has been subject to questions after law enforcement investigating the horrific attack revealed that Garcia may have engaged with white supremacist or neo-Nazi rhetoric online.

An insignia associated with right-wing groups was found on the gunman’s clothing indicating he could have embraced a far-right ideology. Though law enforcement said they had not established a motive for the mass shooting yet.

Local and state law enforcement are working with the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to determine if the shooting was racially or ethnically motivated. As of now, authorities believe Garcia acted alone in the shooting.

Garcia arrived at the mall around 3.30 pm local time on Saturday armed with an AR-15-style rifle, body armour and multiple rounds of ammunition.

A dashcam video circulating on social media appeared to show the gunman getting out of a grey sedan just outside the mall’s entrance and then immediately begin shooting.

Allen police said that an officer attending an unrelated call at Allen Premium Outlets heard gunshots at 3.36 pm on Saturday.

Eight people, ranging in age from 5 to 61, were fatally shot before Garcia was shot dead by law enforcement. An image circulating online seemingly showed Garcia lying on the ground after being shot.

Police said while searching the car Garcia arrived at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in, they found multiple weapons.

Initial reports say Garica formerly worked as a security guard and received firearms training. It is believed that he did not have a criminal history.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Garcia is from Dallas.