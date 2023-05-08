Texas mall shooter’s extremist social media posts under review, official says

The man who police say killed eight people and injured seven others in a mass shooting at an outlet mall in Texas over the weekend may have expressed interest in white supremacist ideology, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

Authorities have yet to release official information about 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia’s motive, but the source told the AP that the early stage investigation uncovered social media accounts and posts believed to belong to Garcia indicating interest in white supremacist and neo-Nazi views.

Police killed Garcia during the incident at the Dallas-area Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday afternoon and confirmed his identity Sunday.

The unidentified official also said Garcia was wearing a patch of an acronym for “Right Wing Death Squad,” which is reportedly popular with right-wing extremists, neo-Nazis and white supremacists. An AR-15 style rifle and handgun were found on scene and authorities are searching a motel room connected to Garcia, the official added.

Some have expressed frustration with the slow rollout of official information from law enforcement. President Biden and others have urged again for gun control in the wake of the latest massacre.

Three of the wounded were still in critical condition Sunday night, police said.

