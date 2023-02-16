Texas mall shooting: One dead, three injured in El Paso

Police outside the entrance of the shopping mall - AP

A second man has been taken into custody following a shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday that left one person dead and three others injured.

Interim police chief Peter Pacillas said that Cielo Vista Mall was still considered a crime scene and it would remain locked down until authorities had completed their investigation.

Mr Pacillas stressed that the danger had passed.

"There is no more danger. I want to repeat that: There is no more danger to the public," he said.

The two people in custody and the victims were all males, Mr Pacillas added.

El Paso police spokesperson Sergeant Robert Gomez said a weapon was recovered at the scene. However, he could not provide further information.

"It's too early to speculate on motive," he said.

Police say one person was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting - AP

The three people who were wounded were taken to local hospitals. University Medical Center in El Paso said in a statement that two men in critical conditions were being treated for gunshot wounds. The condition of the third victim was not immediately known.

Sergeant Gomez said police believe the scene is secure. "This is a large scene," he said. "It's going to take some time to clear the mall."

Authorities have set up a reunification centre at a nearby high school. Police earlier said the shooting was reported at the shopping mall's food court.

The shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall happened in a busy shopping area and across a large parking lot from a Walmart where 23 people were killed in an attack in 2019.

The United States has seen dozens of people killed in mass shootings so far in 2023. On Monday at Michigan State University, three students were killed and five more were wounded.

In January, 11 people were killed in the Los Angeles-area city of Monterey Park as they welcomed the Lunar New Year at a dance hall.

In 2022, more than 600 mass shootings occurred in the US in which at least four people were killed or wounded, according to the Gun Violence Archive.