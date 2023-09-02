Texas mall shooting was random; Austin gunman did not know woman he killed and 2nd woman he wounded, say cops

A man accused of randomly killing a 64-year-old woman in a shooting at a Texas shopping mall was identified on Friday.

Tang-Kang Dave Chiang, 38, opened fire at the Austin Arboretum in Texas on Thursday evening, killing one woman and wounding another before fatally shooting himself, reports CBS Austin.

Laura Jauregui who died on the scene from her injuries. Reports did not indicate where she lived. The other woman was taken to the hospital with a critical injury. Her condition was not clear late on Friday.

Austin Police say that the motive for the shooting is still under investigation, and that investigators are “requesting the community’s assistance with gathering photos or videos of the incident.”

There had been reports of a potential explosion as well as a bomb threat at the scene, but police said they not find any explosive devices.

The shooting took place at a Teapioca boba tea shop in the mall, and left one window shattered. The mall had reopened on Friday.

“I came to get boba tea and go to Barnes & Noble, kind of sort of a normal routine on my day off,” said Melissa Huffman, who heard about the shooting on the news. “I never would have thought that it’s the place that I go, and I take my child.”

The shooting was Austin’s 42nd homicide case in 2023, police said.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, more than 25,000 people in the U.S. have died from gun violence this year.