Texas man, 29, accused in Waikiki knife attack makes 1st court appearance

Jun. 8—A 29-year-old man pleaded not guilty at Honolulu District Court to assault and terroristic threatening charges in connection with a stabbing of another man near the Kapahulu Groin in Waikiki.

Otis Alexander appeared at his arraignment before Judge Sherri-Ann Iha this morning on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree terroristic threatening and possession of a switchblade knife in commission of a crime. Alexander's attorney, Michael Green, stood alongside him during the arraignment.

Alexander's preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6. He remains free after posting a $100, 000 bond.

The stabbing occurred near Kapahulu Groin before 1 :15 a.m. Tuesday.

Alexander allegedly argued with a couple. Police said Alexander assaulted the man sitting with his partner at which time the couple's friend intervened.

Alexander then allegedly stabbed the friend in the neck. The victim was taken in critical condition to a hospital. Police said his condition has improved.