Texas man, 3 wives accused of kidnapping woman after she refused to be 4th wife, cops say

A Grand Prairie man who authorities brought back to jail last week on bond violations is accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman in 2021 in Arlington after he tried to coerce her to become his fourth “wife,” Arlington police said Tuesday.

Three other women who he called his wives also are accused in the alleged crime, according to police.

Tarrant County Jail records identified the Grand Prairie man as 34-year-old Daniel Deen Abbas, who was booked on Thursday and accused of bond violations. He remained in the jail on Tuesday with bond set at $25,000.

He was first taken into custody in 2021.

Arlington police responded to a call at a nail salon on June 12, 2021, in the 1800 block of North Collins Street, where a woman made an outcry claiming the people she arrived with were holding her against her will and had physically assaulted her.

Police did not provide any details on how the woman and Abbas had met.

When she later spoke to investigators, the victim also indicated she’d been sexually assaulted by Daniel Abbas, police said.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives said that they learned Abbas believes in polygamy and he was trying to coerce the woman into becoming his newest wife, with assistance from his three existing wives.

When the victim refused his advances, he and the three other women are accused of assaulting her, police said.

A criminal complaint said that the suspects are accused of using a sledgehammer as a weapon to threaten the abducted woman.

Arlington police did not provide any other details, but they noted that detectives were able to recover physical and digital evidence that corroborated the victim’s claims.

Following a thorough investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for all four suspects on the following charges;

▪ Daniel Abbas: Aggravated sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping with bodily injury/sexual abuse

▪ 30-year-old Penuel Abbas of Arlington: Aggravated kidnapping with bodily injury/sexual abuse

▪ 31-year-old Sevie Bernard of Bedford: Aggravated kidnapping with bodily injury/sexual abuse

▪ 21-year-old Brenda Rivera of Grand Prairie: Aggravated kidnapping with bodily injury/sexual abuse

The four were arrested and charged in 2021.

Criminal court records indicated that Daniel Abbas violated bond conditions in part by testing positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

As a condition of his bond, Abbas also was supposed to have no contact with the victim, but he sent a message to her on Dec. 30, 2022, and on Jan. 9 he called her, according to court records.

Trials for the suspects are pending.