Texas man, 70, fatally shoots neighbor after dog runs into his yard, officials say

A dispute between two neighbors over a loose dog ended in the death of one man, authorities in Texas said.

The suspect, Eric Lee Elliott, 70, and William Duncan Womack, 60, had an ongoing dispute between them over Womack’s dog running loose in the neighborhood, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

They got into an argument on Friday afternoon after the dog got into Elliott’s yard while he was doing yardwork.

“When Elliott saw Womack’s step-daughter, he told her that if they did not keep their dog out of his yard that he was going to kill the dog,” the news release stated.

The stepdaughter told Womack, who went outside to confront Elliott, the sheriff’s office said.

Witnesses said Elliott kicked Womack in the leg and then pulled out a handgun from his waist and shot Womack once in the stomach, according to authorities.

Womack was taken to the hospital where he died.

According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses said after the shooting, Elliott put his gun in his truck and continued doing yardwork as if nothing had happened.

Elliott was arrested and charged with murder. He is being held on $1 million bond, jail records show.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.