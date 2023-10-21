Texas man accused of biting child’s neck ‘like a vampire’ charged with felony

A Texas man in Harris County was charged with a third-degree felony, after he lured a 10-year-old boy into a bathroom and allegedly "sucked" and "bit on his neck like a vampire," according to reports.

Colton Tyler Ryan, 27, allegedly installed the Facebook Messenger app on the boy’s cellphone and began making contact with him at all hours without the consent of the boy’s mother before the incident, FOX 26 reported, citing court documents.

The boy’s mother also reported seeing Ryan outside their apartment building and circling the complex.

Colton Tyler Ryan, 27, was charged with third-degree felony of injury to a child.

He allegedly took the boy into a public bathroom at the apartment complex while the 10-year-old was outside playing with friends and forced the boy to take a photo with him on Oct. 13.

The boy told investigators that Ryan "raised his voice and forced him to take that photo with him," court documents said, according to KHOU-TV. "The complainant stated the defendant caused pain to him when the defendant sucked on his neck and bit on his neck like a vampire."

Ryan was charged with a third-degree felony of injury to a child and booked into the Harris County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

He isn’t allowed to have contact with anyone under 18 and is barred from being within 100 feet of areas where children commonly gather like schools or playgrounds.





