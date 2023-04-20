Texas man accused of Capitol riot crime faces new charges after shooting at cops, feds say

A Texas man accused of taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot is now facing a federal firearms charge after prosecutors said he fired several shots toward law enforcement days before his first court appearance, according to a news release.

Nathan Donald Pelham, 40, of Greenville, shot at Hunt County Sheriff’s Department officers April 12 when they arrived at his home to do a welfare check, according to the news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas. The shooting happened days before he was scheduled for his first court appearance for charges relating to the U.S. Capitol riot.

Pelham is facing four misdemeanor charges for the part he is accused of playing in the breach of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

Authorities said Pelham’s family called the sheriff’s office for a welfare check, telling dispatchers he had a gun. When officers arrived, they found the house was dark. After officers turned on their emergency lights, Pelham’s juvenile daughter exited the home, according to the news release. Officers then heard gunshots from the house and took cover.

About an hour later, Pelham walked onto the porch and fired toward officers, according to the news release. Sheriff’s deputies told him to put the gun down, but Pelham continued to wave it around until he went back into the home. Another hour later, Pelham came out of the house again and fired multiple rounds, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

A later search of Pelham’s home turned up a 9 millimeter Smith & Wesson handgun and four boxes of ammunition, as well as bullet holes in the walls.

Pelham, who is a convicted felon and therefore is not legally allowed to own firearms, was charged via criminal complaint, according to federal prosecutors. He made his first court appearance on the gun charges Thursday. If convicted of the gun charges, Pelham could spend up to 15 years in prison on top of a potential sentence of three years on the misdemeanor charges related to the Capitol Building breach.