Texas man accused of dragging his mother's ex and setting truck on fire

A Texas man has been charged with murder after allegedly dragging his mother’s former romantic partner and then setting him on fire.

Robert Eugene Hoffpauir, 37, arrived at his mother’s home Sunday evening where a “domestic disturbance” occurred between her and her former partner, Roman Rodriguez, according to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office. Hoffpauir allegedly beat Rodriguez “into submission” during a fight before tying a tow strap around the former partner’s waist.

He then attached the strap to Rodriguez’s pick-up truck, according to the sheriff’s office.

“According to evidence found it appears that Hoffpauir then dragged Rodriguez from the home for a lengthy distance down the road where the truck and Rodriguez was abandoned and then the truck was set on fire by Hoffpauir,” the sheriff’s office said.

It’s unclear whether Rodriguez died before he was allegedly dragged by the truck or not. An autopsy is pending.

Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation due to conflicting statements about what happened.

Hoffpauir’s bond was set at a million dollars. It’s unclear if he has retained an attorney. The Liberty County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a phone call from NBC News on Wednesday.