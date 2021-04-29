Texas man accused of killing mom, sister arrested while waiting for flight to California

Michael Ruiz
·2 min read

Texas police arrested a double murder suspect at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport over the weekend where he was waiting for a flight to California after allegedly killing his mother and younger sister.

Burak Hezar, a 20-year-old Turkish immigrant, allegedly stabbed his mom, 51-year-old Isil Borat, and 17-year-old sister Burcu Hezar to death in their home in Allen, Texas.

His stepfather called police after finding the bodies, authorities said.

After identifying Hezar as a suspect, local police tracked him via cellphone, which led them to the airport.

ATLANTA POLICE JOIN MANHUNT FOR ESCAPED ARIZONA MURDER SUSPECT

Before the slayings, Hezar had plans to go to San Francisco to visit his father, Rahmi Hezar, who is not suspected of any wrongdoing.

"They had arranged for that trip prior to the murders," Allen Police Sgt. Jon Felty said Thursday. "That was something that was a planned event. He was supposed to go out there for a visit."

He reached the airport a few hours ahead of the flight, Felty said, and initially tried to cancel the ticket and rent a car instead, which placed him at several different counters within the airport.

Despite multiple attempts, he was unable to obtain a rental car, authorities said.

By then, Allen police had obtained arrest warrants and informed DFW Airport police, who located Hezar and took him into custody.

Jail records show Hezar was arrested Saturday on capital murder charges and is being held on $2 million bond.

His attorney, John Tatum, said Hezar’s father told him the 20-year-old had a history of mental health issues and was recently released from custody on a mental health warrant after one hour, rather than the full three days of observation.

Tatum said he was not aware where that mental health warrant had been issued, and Allen police said they had no record of it happening within their jurisdiction.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Mental health diagnosis, mental illness, I can’t verify any of that," Felty said – although he left open the possibility that it happened with another law enforcement agency.

Hezar lived in Richardson, about 12 miles from where the slayings took place. Police there did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.

Rahmi Hezar said through the attorney that he would make no comment and had left the country for Turkey, where his ex-wife and daughter were expected to be laid to rest.

