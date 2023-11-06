Texas man accused of killing wife at a South Jersey hotel

RUNNEMEDE - A Texas man is accused of killing his wife at a hotel here.

Steven Burgess, 38, allegedly shot 30-year-old Ivy Morris at the Days Inn Hotel on 9th Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Nov. 1, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Runnemede police officers found the slain woman after responding to a report of a carjacking and a shooting at the motel.

Victim's body found in vehicle trunk Police: Camden man shot dead after leaving Wheels of Soul clubhouse

The prosecutor's office reported no injuries to the carjacking victim.

Burgess was arrested on a murder charge in a motel on City Line Avenue in Philadelphia. He is in custody in the city, pending extradition to South Jersey.

Burgess is a resident of Spring, Texas, a community on the outskirts of Houston.

The charges against Burgess are only allegations. He has not been convicted in the case.

"This is an active and ongoing investigation," the prosecutor's office said. "Additional charges are pending."

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor's Detective Kyrus Ingalls at 856-225-5105.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Steven Burgess is charged with a fatal shooting at a Runnemede hotel