Texas man accused of possessing weapons, Neo-Nazi memorabilia: FHP

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol troopers on Thursday arrested a Texas man who had weapons and Neo-Nazi memorabilia, according to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Troopers conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near mile marker 10 in Escambia County when they saw a Chevy Avalanche with a Texas license plate following a dump truck too closely.

When they pulled the vehicle over, troopers found weapons such as handguns, ammunition and antisemitic memorabilia.

(Photo courtesy of Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles)

(Photo courtesy of Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles)

(Photo courtesy of Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles)

(Photo courtesy of Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles)

Troopers said Ronald Lee Murray Jr., 42, of Cypress, Texas, is a convicted felon with multiple felony convictions out on bond in Orange County, Florida.

Murray did not have a valid Florida Driver’s License.

Ronald Lee Murray Jr. (Photo courtesy of the Escambia County Jail View)

Murray was arrested and is being held without bond in the Escambia County Jail.

He is charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of a weapon/ammunition by a convicted felon.

