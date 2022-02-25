A Texas man was arrested after police said he robbed a Houma business at gunpoint Thursday.

Corey D. Morrow, 37, is charged with armed robbery, Houma Police said.

Authorities were called out around 4 a.m. to a business on the 9700 block of Main Street after a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and ski mask entered with a semi-automatic pistol. The suspect then demanded money and fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash, lottery tickets and a beer, police said.

No injuries were reported.

After identifying Morrow as the suspect, authorities learned he was working for a construction company on a site in Gibson and took him into custody without incident, police said.

Police also linked Morrow to a burglary that occurred Wednesday morning in the 100 block of Clendening Road, authorities said. When he was taken into custody, police found items stolen during the burglary in his possession.

As a result, Morrow was additionally charged with unauthorized entry of a place of business, police said.

Morrow was booked into the Terrebonne Parish jail, where he is being held on $275,000 bail.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Texas man accused of robbing Houma business at gunpoint