Texas man accused of starting fires in Grafton park restrooms

Oct. 16—GRAFTON — A Temple, Texas, man has been charged with endangering by fire or explosion in Walsh County.

Garret Riley Pace, 18, is accused of starting fires inside the men's and women's restrooms at Leistikow Park in Grafton.

According to a complaint filed in the case, law enforcement was dispatched to the fire on Sept. 21. During the investigation, officers spoke to Pace, who admitted he started the fires, "because he was upset about not being able to work harvest," the complaint said.

Security camera footage also showed Pace near the restrooms at the time the fires were believed to be started, according to the complaint.

The estimated fire damage exceeds $1,000.

Pace was charged with Class C felony endangering by fire or explosion on Oct. 11. The maximum sentence is five years in prison.

He has not been arrested, but was instead summoned to a court hearing at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 30.