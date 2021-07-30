Texas man accused of stealing shotgun, killing 2 horses, investigators say

Greg Norman
·1 min read

Investigators in Texas are asking for the public’s help in tracking down an "armed and dangerous" person of interest accused of shooting and killing two horses during a burglary at a rural residence.

The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) says the incident began on July 22 in Wilbarger County when "someone took a shotgun from a property just north of Vernon near the Pease River."

"He then went around the 20-acre property, shooting many times," the TSCRA said in a statement. "Evidence suggests the man shot at multiple cattle and dogs and two horses were shot multiple times. One horse died from its injuries and the other had to be euthanized."

TWO MEN BREAK INTO HOME OF ARMED RESIDENT, SHOOTOUT LEAVES SUSPECT IN CRITICAL CONDITION

TSCRA Special Agent Jay Foster described the person of interest as a white male around 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a scruffy beard and multiple tattoos, including a round one on the left side of his chest.

"The subject was loitering around businesses in Vernon asking for whiskey, money and cigarettes," according to the TSCRA. "Witnesses reported the person of interest made statements he was going to try and get a ride at a truck stop back to the Amarillo area."

Foster is warning the public not to approach the man, as he is "considered armed and dangerous."

