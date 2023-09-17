A Texas man was arrested after allegedly assaulting two people and threatening to kill deputies in Harris County, according to officials.

Jeremy Gilmore, 43, is charged with two counts of assault on a peace officer, injury to disabled and assault.

Harris County constable Mark Herman said deputies responded to the 10500 block of Willow Park View after receiving reports of a disturbance.

WARRANT ISSUED FOR TEXAS MURDER SUSPECT'S ARREST AFTER HE ALLEGEDLY CUT ANKLE MONITOR WHILE OUT ON BOND

Deputies arrived at the scene and found that Gilmore allegedly physically assaulted a disabled person and a woman during a verbal altercation.

As deputies attempted to detain Gilmore, he physically resisted by kicking, pushing and spitting at deputies, officials said.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

DRIVER HITS 4 DALLAS POLICE OFFICERS DURING STANDOFF WITH BARRICADED SHOOTING SUSPECT

As deputies attempted to detain Gilmore, he physically resisted by kicking, pushing and spitting at deputies.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect was eventually taken into custody after the brief struggle before he then threatened to kill the responding deputies.

Gilmore was booked in Harris County Jail on a $100,000 bond.





Original article source: Texas man allegedly assaulted disabled person, threatened to kill deputies