Texas man allegedly killed his 9-year-old son: police

A Texas man is accused of killing his 9-year-old son and now faces a capital murder charge, according to police.

McKinney Police responded to a home at around 4 p.m. on Friday in response to a call saying a woman's son was found "unconscious and bleeding."

Once they arrived at the scene, officers forced their way into the home and found the woman's husband hurting himself with a knife, according to FOX 4.

CONNECTICUT MAN ALLEGEDLY KILLED HIS 2-YEAR-OLD SON, BURIED BODY IN PLASTIC BAG AT PARK

The man's 9-year-old son was then located in the garage with multiple stab wounds. He was later pronounced dead in the home.

The father was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

NORTH CAROLINA MARINE ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH DEATH OF HIS BABY

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He will face a capital murder charge, according to police.

The identity of the man has not been released.