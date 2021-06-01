Texas man who allegedly planned mass shooting at Walmart store is arrested

Alexandra Villarreal
·2 min read
<span>Photograph: AP</span>
Photograph: AP

A Texas man with “radical ideology paraphernalia” was thwarted last week after authorities intercepted a message detailing his plans for a mass shooting at a Walmart store, police said.

Coleman Thomas Blevins, 28, was arrested north-west of San Antonio in Kerrville, Texas, on Friday for a terroristic threat to create public fear of serious bodily injury.

“Many think ‘that can’t happen here’, and it was well on the way to happening,” said the Kerr county sheriff, Larry Leitha, adding that investigators “possibly saved many lives”.

“The plot interrupted in this case is unthinkable,” he said.

During a week-long operation, law enforcement “made contact and conversed with” Blevins, who is white, confirming “his affiliation and networking with extremist ideologies”, according to a news release.

On 27 May, Blevins “made a specific threat” involving a mass casualty event at a Walmart, and the FBI and local sheriff’s office confirmed his ability to carry it out, the release said.

After arresting Blevins, authorities searched his residence, where they found firearms, concentrated THC, ammunition, electronic evidence and what they dubbed “radical ideology paraphernalia” such as books, flags and handwritten documents.

The sheriff’s office posted a photo of the haul, which included a Confederate flag and a copy of The Turner Diaries, a novel by the neo-Nazi William Luther Pierce that depicts an Aryan revolt against the US government.

Blevins is on active felony probation and is not allowed to possess firearms. He was taken to Kerr county jail and is being held on a $250,00 bond, according to jail records.

In 2019, another white man, Patrick Crusius, drove across Texas to target Hispanics at a Walmart in the border city of El Paso. That racist attack left 23 people dead.

Last year, the Department of Homeland Security called violent white supremacy the “most persistent and lethal threat in the homeland”.

The US is also dogged by a general epidemic of gun violence, with 239 mass shootings already in 2021, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Last week, a gunman killed nine co-workers, then himself, at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

  • Congress can't do much about fixing local police – but it can tie strings to federal grants

    Legislation pending in Congress would contribute to reforming how police conduct themselves -- but there's a limit to what federal legislation can do. Seth Herald / AFP/Getty ImagesSince the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement and massive protests in 2020 in response to the murder of George Floyd, there has been widespread interest in the problems of racism in American policing. Whether calls for reform or for wholesale defunding of police departments, there appears to be substantial appetite for change. Just past the first anniversary of George Floyd’s killing, people are looking to the federal government to address this issue of national importance. But as a law professor who studies policing and constitutional law, I have seen how essential local and state reform efforts are, because the federal government has limited power to regulate policing. With few notable exceptions, the Constitution does not allow the federal government to control state or local government agencies. In accordance with federalism, a core principle that underlies the organization of American government, the federal government has only the powers expressly provided to it in the Constitution. For example, Congress has authority to oversee the federal government, levy taxes and spend money, and declare war. Other powers not listed in the Constitution are “reserved to the States,” giving them broader responsibility for governance. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021, which has been passed by the House of Representatives and is under discussion in the Senate, offers the possibility of significant policing reforms. But for those looking to the federal government to solve what’s wrong with policing in America, the legislation can’t ensure that every police department will make meaningful changes. That’s because the bill reflects the hard reality that the federal government has almost no control over state and local police departments. Racial profiling and police brutality are not new issues – this protest march began on Staten Island, New York, on April 13, 2015, after the death of Eric Garner while in New York Police Department custody. Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images Dollars and change Although race discrimination is widely regarded as a major problem in American policing, the federal government’s ability to address it is limited. The Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment promises equal treatment of all racial groups by government agencies and officials – local, state and federal. Congress has the power to pass legislation in response to violations of the Equal Protection Clause, such as the Voting Rights Act of 1965. But the Supreme Court has held that the equal protection guarantee bans only intentional race discrimination by governmental bodies and officials. Policies and practices that have a disproportionate effect on a racial group do not necessarily violate the Constitution. So the Supreme Court would likely conclude that the Constitution does not allow the federal government to bar state and local police policies and practices simply because they have a disproportionate racial impact. That means that the federal government’s primary tool for influencing American policing is its spending power. Congress has wide latitude to use money to provide incentives for policy changes at the state and local levels by attaching conditions to federal grants. For example, Congress spurred some states to raise the drinking age to 21 by making the greater age a condition of federal highway funding. Congress can make the adoption of certain policies and practices a condition for getting federal grants – as long as it does not coerce acceptance of the conditions. States and localities must remain free to decline federal funds. So, if a state or locality declines a federal grant, it doesn’t have to comply with the grant program’s conditions. Seeking influence Within the limits that the Constitution sets, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021 aims to assert some federal influence on local and state policing practices. The bill’s most significant direct regulation of state and local police departments would be a ban on racial profiling by all law enforcement agencies. Although federal courts have repeatedly concluded that the 14th Amendment bars racial profiling, the bill would make the prohibition explicit and expand its definition. The bill would also indirectly regulate state and local police departments by eliminating “qualified immunity” in civil lawsuits where a plaintiff alleges that a law enforcement officer violated their constitutional rights. Under the qualified immunity doctrine, courts dismiss claims when there is no prior case with a highly similar set of facts where a government official’s conduct was ruled unconstitutional. Government officials, including police officers, therefore sometimes escape liability even if they have engaged in egregious misconduct. If qualified immunity is unavailable, police officers and departments will arguably be less likely to violate someone’s rights because they will expect to be liable for their misconduct. Further, the bill would expand the U.S. Department of Justice’s authority to investigate unconstitutional conduct by police departments, and would make it easier to prosecute police officers for federal civil rights violations. Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) speak briefly to reporters following a meeting about police reform legislation on Capitol Hill May 18, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer/Getty Images Conditions on grants Most significantly, if enacted, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act would attach stringent new conditions to two programs that together funnel hundreds of millions of dollars to local and state police departments every year, the COPS program and the Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program. To take just a few examples, both Byrne and COPS grantees would be required to ban the use of chokeholds. Byrne grants would be available only to states and localities whose use-of-force policies bar the use of deadly force unless it is necessary. COPS grants would be available only to states and localities that ban the use of no-knock warrants in drug cases. Recipients of COPS grants would be required to certify that they will use at least 10% of their grants to support efforts to end racial and religious profiling. These provisions divide activists who decry the current state of policing. Some laud them as bold reforms, while others argue that less money should be directed to police departments, not more. If the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is enacted, some of America’s 15,000 state and local police departments would readily accept its conditions and the federal dollars they unlock. Others would likely sue, arguing that the federal government is attempting to coerce them into adopting policy reforms they do not need or want. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act “fundamentally transforms the culture of policing.” But states and localities have to want to change and accept federal grants, with strings attached, for that vision to become reality. [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can get our highlights each weekend.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Alexis Karteron, Rutgers University - Newark . Read more:How qualified immunity protects police officers accused of wrongdoingPolice unions are one of the biggest obstacles to transforming policing Alexis Karteron does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • ‘Proud of you’: AOC leads tributes to Naomi Osaka for standing her ground at French Open

    Naomi Osaka was threatened with expulsion from the Grand Slam after she refused to participate in press conference citing mental health concerns

  • Michael Flynn denies calling for a coup (despite video of him doing it)

    ‘There is no reason whatsoever for any coup in America’

  • At least 50 dead in two attacks in eastern DR Congo

    At least 50 people were killed overnight in two new attacks in the Democratic Republic of Congo's deeply troubled east, monitors said Monday.

  • Miami club shooting: 100 bullets unleashed on crowd standing outside birthday party concert

    ‘This is targeted. This is definitely not random,’ Ramirez said

  • Germany eyes possible fraud after surge in testing centers

    German authorities are investigating allegations of fraud involving the massive rollout of free coronavirus tests, which are being carried out now in converted cellphone stores, beauticians and art galleries across the country. The government pays for one free test per person each week, which has led to a proliferation of more than 15,000 businesses offering antigen tests that provide results within 20 minutes. “There is the suspicion, a very well-founded suspicion after everything I've seen, that there's also been fraud,” Jens Spahn, the country's health minister, said Tuesday.

  • Pose delivers an instantly iconic wedding episode

    I’m a sucker for a wedding episode of television. They’re super sentimental, over-the-top spectacles engineered to make the viewer cry, laugh, believe in a picture perfect kind of love. And I fall for it every time. Weddings in real life are full of pageantry and performance, and television leans into it. Pose, unsurprisingly, checks all the right boxes for a wedding episode, even deploying some classic soap opera devices—including not one but two appearances from ghosts—to really do things up. “Something Old, Something New,” written and directed by Janet Mock, is one of the most luxurious TV weddings to ever air. But it’s also another striking example of how this show bends rules and expectations. Angel gets her dream wedding, but it also feels distinctly emblematic of her and her community. Pose utilizes wedding episode tropes but still carves out its own space. It’s an engrossing combination of tradition and creativity.

  • Police search for gunmen after Miami mass shooting kills 2, injures at least 20

    Miami authorities are looking for three suspected gunmen who were seen in surveillance video opening fire outside of a banquet hall over the weekend.

  • Netanyahu's rival moves to unseat him

    The leader of a far-right Israeli political party on Sunday declared he would join with a centrist faction in a new unity government that could spell the end of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year grip on power. Naftali Bennett, who leads the ultra-nationalist Yamina Party, said he was convinced that only alliance with centrists and left wing parties would save the nation. Bennett:"I am announcing today that it is my intention to work with all my strength to establish a national unity government together with my friend Yair Lapid. So that, God willing, together we can rescue the country from its tailspin and return it on its path."Centrist Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party finished second to Netanyahu's right-wing Likud in the latest inconclusive parliamentary elections. Lapid has worked to cobble together a potentially volatile coalition. A power-sharing deal would see Bennett and Lapid take turns as prime minister. Israel has held four elections in the past two years, none of which delivered a clear winner and left Netanyahu in office as head of a caretaker government. Bennett was seen as something of a kingmaker between Netanyahu's push for a right-wing coalition and Lapid seeking a national unity government. On Sunday he said he made the best choice for his country. Bennett: There is no right-wing government. Four rounds of elections and (the past) two months proved to us all that there simply is not a right-wing government to be led by Netanyahu. It's either a fifth election or a unity government." Netanyahu responded on television, calling the proposed coalition a "left wing government" and "a danger to Israel's security and future."

  • 'Paddington 2' loses perfect Rotten Tomatoes score due to one (very late) critical lambasting

    After 245 reviews, 2017's "Paddington 2" was knocked off Rotten Tomatoes perfect, 100% positive-reviewed film club due to a late critical lambasting.

  • Deputies awake to surprise guest in Wisconsin. ‘Found the one Airbnb…loaded with cops’

    The deputies from Montana were in Milwaukee for police training.

  • Airline stocks in broad rally after Memorial Day travelers reaches pre-pandemic levels

    Shares of air carriers enjoyed a broad rally Tuesday, after data showing that the number of travelers over the Memorial Day weekend reached pre-pandemic levels. Throughput data provided by the Transportation Security Administration showed that 7,116,027 people went through TSA checkpoints during the four days from Friday through Monday. That total included 1,959,593 travelers on Friday, the highest daily total since March 7, 2020, or before the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. There were 1,900,179 travelers on Monday, according to the TSA, and 1,605,810 on Saturday and 1,650,454 on Sunday. The U.S. Global Jets ETF rallied 1.8% in morning trading. Among the sector's more actively traded shares, American Airlines Group Inc. hiked up 3.1%, United Airlines Holdings Inc. advanced 2.4%, Delta Air Lines Inc. climbed 1.4%, JetBlue Airways Corp. rose 2.0% and Southwest Airlines Co. tacked on 0.8%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 gained 0.4%.

  • Russia tells U.S. to expect 'uncomfortable' signals ahead of Putin-Biden summit

    Russia said on Monday it would send what it described as 'uncomfortable' signals to the United States ahead of a summit between the two countries' leaders next month and announced it was beefing up its western border militarily. The comments came a day after U.S. President Joe Biden said he would press Russian President Vladimir Putin to respect human rights when the two leaders meet in Geneva on June 16. "The Americans must assume that a number of signals from Moscow ... will be uncomfortable for them, including in the coming days," Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, was quoted as saying by the RIA news agency.

  • OPEC ups crude production as economies recover

    The OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries have confirmed their plans to return 2.1 million barrels of crude per day of oil output, balancing fears that continuing COVID-19 outbreaks in some countries will sap demand against rising demand from recovering economies around the globe. Energy ministers made the decision during an online meeting Tuesday. The prospect of more Iranian oil output returning to the market was not discussed at the brief meeting, which he said lasted less than half an hour, he said.

  • Democrats Finally Step Up and Smack Down Texas Jim Crow Law

    Mikala Compton/ReutersThis is the way.In a dramatic surprise, Texas Democrats stopped the GOP’s latest and lowest voter suppression effort at the eleventh hour (literally – the session was adjourned at 11pm Monday night). They used tricks, stunts, and gambits. They chased the headlines, and grabbed them. Democrats, this is how you do it.For months, these outrageous, baseless, anti-democratic, and cravenly self-interested Republican efforts in state after state have been the “sleeper story” of the year. In some ways, Republican voter suppression isn’t new; they’ve been lying about voter fraud for years, even though it has never existed on a widespread level. And some of the concrete measures are familiar: closing voting locations in predominantly Black areas (yes, it really is that brazen), restricting early and absentee voting, and so on.But in other ways, it is dangerously new, because these new bills are based on the Yuge Lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. That makes these efforts doubly dangerous as they aim to disenfranchise Black populations in particular and undermine American democracy in general. “Election Integrity” they call it—implying that the most recent election lacked it.Trump’s Big Lie Isn’t About 2020 but All the Elections to ComeSo far, Democrats have failed to stop this racist and anti-democratic freight train. It’s barreled through Florida, Georgia, and Iowa. It’s rigged the 2022 elections by making it harder for Black voters (and voters who can’t get off of work easily, or need help getting to the polls) to vote. It’s a national disgrace.But it’s barely made the news.One reason for that is the drip-drip-drip nature of these statewide efforts. Another reason is that voting restrictions seem technical and uninteresting. And another is that the Covid pandemic is in retreat in America, Donald Trump isn’t in office, and so, thank God, people don’t feel like they have to follow the news every minute of every day.But a lot of the blame lies at the feet of the Democratic Party.These efforts should be headline freaking news. The blatantly racist nature of these policies. Their likely effects on the next election. And their foundation in the same conspiracy theory that led to the January 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C. All of these are beyond outrageous, but journalists can’t just make news happen; that’s up to politicians and other public figures who give us something to report.Which is exactly what Texas Democrats did Sunday night.They raised every possible technical and procedural objection to the vote. They indulged in long-winded Q&A sessions. They stretched the process out for hours. And then, right before eleven at night on the eve of Memorial Day, they walked out, depriving the Texas State House of Representatives of a quorum.Even the walkout was dramatic. Texas State Representative Chris Turner texted party members at 10:35, writing, “Members, take your key and leave the chamber discreetly. Do not go to the gallery. Leave the building. ~ Chris”Gotta love it.Now, the Texas bill may pass anyway; Gov. Greg Abbott has already called the legislature back for a special session to do it, and Republicans have the votes. And the Texas bill is uniquely outrageous: you can vote with a gun permit but not a student ID, for example, and there’s no online voter registration at all (since that skews younger and thus more Democratic).But at least this will be done in the open, with more people watching.Again, this should be headline news every day. This is the story – this outrageous, racist theft of democracy, based on a lunatic conspiracy theory that around 20% of Americans believe. Didn’t Democrats learn their lesson in 2016? If you let a Tea Party / Fox News / racist-populist-nationalist movement fester for years, it will eventually win something. That process is taking place again, right in front of our eyes. More and more people are believing the Big Lie as Republicans refuse to investigate it. Tucker Carlson and his ilk still have some of the largest platforms in America.Jim Crow Wins Florida for Donald TrumpAnd too often Democrats are saying nothing. Where have you gone, Joe Biden? A nation turns its disenfranchised eyes to you.And what about you, Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema? I understand, you are Democrats in red-purple states. You represent your constituents, and you want to keep your jobs. But, given what is happening around the country, how can you let the Republicans in the Senate fake-filibuster the national voting rights bills, HR1 and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act?I say “fake-filibuster” because Senate Democrats aren’t even holding Republicans’ feet to the fire. If Senators Manchin and Sinema won’t vote to overturn the filibuster – which is not nearly as sacrosanct as some people believe it to be, and which is itself rooted in white supremacy and Jim Crow – then at least Republicans should have to actually filibuster, not merely threaten to do so.That would be Texas-style news: Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley fanning conspiracy theories while denying any responsibility for the fire, Rand Paul holding forth that Covid was invented in order to steal the 2020 election… that would be a spectacle. And a spectacle is exactly what these attacks on voting require.Take a lesson from Texas, Democrats. It’s time to shine a bright, ugly light on these extremely ugly machinations. Because it’s true what they say: democracy dies in the darkness.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ball in Moscow's court to improve ties with NATO, says Germany

    BERLIN (Reuters) -NATO is ready for dialogue with Russia, but the ball is in Moscow's court, Germany said on Tuesday, two weeks before leaders of the military alliance are due to meet in Brussels with ties between Moscow and the West at post-cold war lows. "Our message remains clear: We are prepared for dialogue, and we have made proposals, but the key to a better relationship lies clearly with Moscow," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told reporters before a video call with his NATO counterparts. He was echoing remarks by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who on Monday underscored the alliance would continue to seek dialogue with Moscow, while also exercising troops for defensive purposes.

  • Porsche, Piech families weigh direct stake in possible Porsche IPO-sources

    The Porsche and Piech families, who control Volkswagen's largest shareholder, are prepared to take a direct stake in Porsche AG should the luxury carmaker be separately listed, two people familiar with the matter said. Such a move would loosen the families' grip on Europe's largest carmaker Volkswagen, in favour of direct ownership of the iconic sports car brand, founded by their ancestor Ferdinand Porsche, which dates back to 1931. Speculation about a listing of the unit earlier this year included estimates of a standalone valuation of Porsche AG ranging from 45 billion to 90 billion euros ($55 billion-$110 billion), compared with 135 billion for the Volkswagen group.

  • Jourdan Lewis to take on unfinished business in return to Cowboys

    Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis could have followed the lead of Byron Jones and Chidobe Awuzie and left the Cowboys after the completion of his rookie contract with the team. Instead, Lewis chose to re-sign with Dallas this offseason and will take on a bigger role with the team beginning this season. Via Nick Eatman [more]

  • U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs J&J appeal over $2 billion baby powder judgment

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear Johnson & Johnson's bid to overturn a $2.12 billion damages award to women who blamed their ovarian cancer on asbestos in the company's baby powder and other talc products. The justices turned away a J&J appeal and left in place a Missouri state court ruling in litigation brought by 22 women whose claims were heard together in one trial. The Missouri Court of Appeals, an intermediate state appellate court, last year ruled against J&J's bid to throw out the compensatory and punitive damages awarded to the plaintiffs but reduced the total to $2.12 billion from the $4.69 billion originally decided by a jury.

  • Beto O'Rourke breaks down how Republican election laws in Texas are designed to suppress Black and Latino votes

    Texas Democrat explains how bill in Texas is going to reduce suffrage across Texas in already underrepresented communities