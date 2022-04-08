Texas man arrested in 2021 homicide on West Central

Apr. 8—Authorities arrested a Texas man who they say was in town to do flooring work at a West Central business when he shot an Albuquerque man in the back, killing him, in November.

Jakamien Miller, 19, is charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence in the Nov. 2 death of 31-year-old Jerome Lucero.

Miller was arrested in Dallas and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Wednesday. It is unclear if he has an attorney, and his family declined to comment.

Maria Mora, Lucero's mother, broke down upon hearing the news.

"Oh, thank God," she said Thursday, choking up.

Mora said Lucero's twin brother, Jeremy, who suffers from schizophrenia, has been hospitalized three times since the death.

"They've never been apart and he's having a hard, hard time," she said.

Authorities say Miller was in town as part of a four-man work crew with Rockerz Inc., a commercial flooring contractor, refinishing a floor of a West Central business when the homicide occurred.

Rockerz Inc. Vice President Dan Montoney told the Journal that Miller "disappeared" the day after the incident and they hadn't seen or heard from him since.

"We're not trying to hide anything, we were shocked as much as anyone else," he said.

Officers responded around 3:15 a.m. to Conn's HomePlus at Central and Atrisco after a street sweeper found Lucero's body in the parking lot, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Metropolitan Court. Lucero had been shot once in the back and surveillance video showed three men chasing him through the area.

Police discovered the men were employed by Rockerz Inc., working overnight at Aaron's furniture store and staying at a Best Western blocks away. Miller, according to police, booked a flight home the following morning, telling a supervisor he thought he had COVID.

The other employees told police homeless people had tried to steal their equipment and, at one point, Miller told the group someone was messing with their trailer, according to the complaint. Although the employees were "unsure" if Lucero did anything, Miller and two others chased him.

Police said two of the workers told them Miller said he accidentally shot the man.

A worker sent to replace Miller told police the others, assuming he was asleep, talked about the shooting and how Miller hid gun parts around the hotel room. Police say they found the slide, spring and handle of the gun in the coffee maker, air conditioner and on a windowsill at the hotel.

Mora, overcome with emotion, said Miller "had no business shooting my kid."

"He wasn't a security guard, he wasn't a cop," she said.

Mora said Albuquerque police didn't notify her of Lucero's death and she found out after her sister called the morgue.

At one point, Police Chief Harold Medina called her and said he would look into it. But Mora still has questions, such as how many times her son was shot and if he suffered.

"I keep calling them and calling them to see what's going on — and even their secretary don't answer," she said. She said she found out police had a suspect through the news.

Mora, who is legally blind with a history of head trauma, said whenever she passes the parking lot she has to close her eyes. Even then, she said, her stomach shakes.

"My son, he never hurt anybody," she said. "He was such a lovable person, he cared about everybody."

Mora said Lucero and his twin were honor roll students until their half-brother Eric Harrison was shot by Albuquerque police at 17 and Mora went to prison. She said the pair "fell bad" into drugs afterward but the boys were never violent and remained inseparable.

Mora said she bought them each a car with money from a lawsuit but they still just rode together everywhere. She said Lucero, who dropped out of Albuquerque High, always wanted to be a boxer, liked the Cowboys and Spanish music.

He had recently stopped using hard drugs, but his mind had paid the price. She said he would often "fiddle around" in the streets and talk to himself but still had "a big heart."

Weeks before he died, Mora said she came home to find a living room full of homeless people. When she asked Lucero what was going on, he replied, "They were cold, mom."

Months after his death, Mora said his twin still doesn't want to eat or do much of anything. She said he "went blank" after seeing Lucero's body in the casket and "has not talked about it since."

"I know he cries, because at night sometimes his eyes are all swollen," she said.

For months he went to the end of her driveway every night and looked for his brother.

"He was looking and looking for him and I said, 'What are you looking for?' " Mora said. "He would just put his head down and come back."