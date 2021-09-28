Texas man arrested for allegedly killing 3, including child, dumping dismembered bodies in burning dumpster

A Texas man has been arrested in connection to a triple homicide in which the dismembered bodies, including that of a child, were discovered in a dumpster that was set on fire last week, authorities said Tuesday.

Jason Alan Thornburg, 41, was charged with capital murder of multiple persons, the Fort Worth Police Department.

Fort Worth firefighters had discovered the dismembered bodies on Wednesday while responding to a dumpster fire outside a local business, FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

Investigators said one body appeared to be a child and another belonged to a teenage or adult female. Neither was immediately identified. The third body was identified as 42-year-old David Lueras.

No motive for the killings was immediately released.

Law enforcement officials confirmed to KXAS-TV that Thornburg was arrested at a Euless hotel on Monday and later confessed to the three murders. The officials said he also admitted to at least two other murders in North Texas and another state.

Thornburg has a prior conviction of evading arrest and was released on parole in 2020, according to the station.

Police did not immediately release details on Thornburg’s arrest or say what led them to the suspect.

More information was expected to be released later Tuesday.